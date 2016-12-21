The Journal

Anderson County’s unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in October to 3.6% in November, according to a report released by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW). Anderson County is tied with Berkeley and Dorchester counties for the 7th-lowest unemployment rate among the 46 South Carolina counties. Anderson County’s employment has increased by more than 2,200 over the last twelve months.

“Hearing this great news on the heels of yesterday’s major announcement gives me a great deal of confidence as we head into the new year”, said County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn, making reference to the recent unveiling of TTI’s plan to build a $75 million Innovation Center at its I-85 campus. The project will bring with it over 250 jobs at annual salaries in excess of $60,000.

Dunn continued: “While the news of the decline in unemployment is encouraging, we cannot let up on our economic development recruitment efforts, not even for one minute. This County Council will continue to work to bring good-paying, meaningful jobs to our community.”