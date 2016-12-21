The Journal

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway across the County:

Building and Codes

PERMITS SUBMITTED: 25 New Single-Family Dwelling and 8 Addition-Renovation; 6 Poultry Houses; 1 Storage Shelter; 1 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 1 Pole Barn; 1 Pool; 5 Demolition Permits; 156 Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 7 Commercial Including: Anderson Ford Mazda Body Shop, Burger King Sign, Wall Street Commons Sign, 2 New Signs for Three Bridges Commons, Gas Pack Change-out for Existing Business, Marshane Corp. new Mechanical Systems; 16 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

DRAWINGS SUBMITTED: ALDI Remodel/Expansion on Clemson Blvd., Papa John’s sign in Powdersville, New Mechanical Systems for Marshane Corp located off Hayes Road and various resubmittals

Development Standards

SITE PLAN REVIEW:

§ Anderson County Roads & Bridges Department-Floodplain Development Permit for Sullivan Road-Culvert Replacement.

§ SCDOT Maintenance Shed located at Highway 178, Anderson.

§ Preliminary Continuing Care Retirement Center located on Hub Drive & Highway 81, Anderson.

§ King Priester Chicken House Expansion 27,000 square feet located at 2027 Highway 243, Townville.

§ HOMZ Commercial Storage Lot located on Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson.

LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED;

§ Crescent High School Expansion located at Highway 81S, Iva.

§ Aldi Grocery Store Expansion located on Clemson Blvd., Anderson

§ Anderson Heart Expansion located at 100 Gavotte Lane, Anderson

GRADING PERMITS:

§ Crescent High School Expansion located at Highway 81 South, Iva.

§ Sanders Mining Reclamation located at Highway 76, Sandy Springs

§ Anderson Heart Expansion located at 100 Gavotte Lane, Anderson.

§ Kings Priester Chicken House Expansion located at 2027 Highway 243 Townville

§ Agnew Farm Grading Permit located at Williford Road, Starr.

§ Piedmont Natural Gas located at the intersection of Lee Steam Plant Road.

SUBDIVISIONS:

§ The Enclave at Airy Springs bond, $85,004

§ Ellison Plantation Phase II

§ Edgewater 3 & 20 Phase II

§ Prescott/Edgebrook Forest

Roads & Bridges

Grading Crew placed hold on Harborough Lane pipe replacement project through Thanksgiving holidays until utilities could be relocated. Reshaped and added gravel to Hill Top Circle and Poore Road (gravel roads). Loaded and transported concrete barricades off Guyton Road and delivered them to our yard.

Asphalt crew installed new aprons, patched potholes, and made asphalt repairs around the Civic Center at the site of Lights of Hope.

Sign crews removed the road closure signs on both Guyton Road and Sullivan Road. Both projects are now under contract to be repaired

Bridge crew built rebar cages for solar light bases to be poured on East West Parkway.

Contractor started work at Guyton Road Culvert and Sullivan Road Culvert Projects on November 28, 2016 and are expected to be completed by mid-April, 2017.

Wastewater

Met with the Home Owners Association for Leeward Landing Condominiums to discuss our pump station upgrade.

Pennington Farms sewer installation will start next week. This subdivision will consist of 32 lots and is going in off McGee road and Linda Lane near Highway 81 North.

Observed air test and deflection test on the 8 inch sewer extension for phase 2 of Three Bridges subdivision. All testing passed.

ROW crew continued cutting the Beaver Dam line this week. We started at Alliance Park late last week, and made our way to Cobbs Glen. Since the dry weather we have been able to pass through many wet areas that have caused problems in the past.

We had a contractor come out and replace a section of pipe in the Stonehaven Subdivision this week due to the failure of an old metal storm drain under the road. We also removed our bypass pump from the job site after the repair was completed, and sewer service was restored.

Animal Shelter

PAWS hired a new Administrative Assistant who began work on 11/28.

Took in 102 animals (30 owner surrendered, 2 return adoptions, 60 from animal control, 10 stray)

Resolved 124 animal cases (35 adopted, 9 returned to owner, 32 rescued, 14 fostered, 34 euthanized)

The clinic did 49 surgeries in two days.

Cross trained staff on our software so they can better serve the public.

Around the County . . .