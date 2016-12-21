The Journal

The Mill Town Players will take their production of “Of Mice and Men” to the Southeastern Theatre Conference Community Theatre Festival in March where they will compete against top theater productions from nine other states. The Mill Town Players production of “Of Mice and Men” won First Place in the South Carolina community theatre festival in November and will represent South Carolina in Kentucky.

Mill Town Players Executive Director Will Ragland estimates it will cost approximately $10,000 for expenses including registration, transportation, and lodging expenses to compete in the Festival. “We are asking supporters of Mill Town Players to consider making an end-of-year, tax deductible donation to help us make it to Kentucky,” Ragland said. “If you’re feeling generous and would like to help us, please send us a check in any amount.”

Checks may be sent to: Mill Town Players, PO Box 121, Pelzer, SC 29669

The Mill Town Players are also selling tickets to their next production, “Forever Plaid” which has already sold 1,000 seats.

“Forever Plaid” is one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent memory. The deliciously fun revue is full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies!

Starring Aaron Pennington, Drew Whitley, Dalton Cole, and Johnny Culwell and directed by Kimberlee Ferreira with musical direction by Tim St. Clair II, it will surely be a musical event you won’t want to miss!

Forever Plaid will be presented Feb 3-5, 9-12, 16-19.

Their next productions will be “Smoke on the Mountain” May 19-21, 25-28, June 1-4 and Bye Bye Birdie July 14-16, 20-23, 27-30, Aug 3-6. For more information about Mill Town Players and upcoming productions and/or tickets, call (864) 947-8000 or visit www.milltownplayers.org