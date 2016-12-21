The Journal

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Dec. 15 – Jesse Lee Clary, 35, 339 Mize Rd., Belton was issued a summons for trespassing and malicious injury to real property after officers were dispatched to Rite Aid, 201 East Main St. in reference to trespassers in the trash dumpsters. Officers found two men inside the dumpsters. According to reports they had unlocked a locked gate to get to the trash dumpsters and pried open the dumpsters to gain entrance. Clary has spray painted graffiti, in blue paint, on dumpsters. Clary and Jason Webb, Jr. 37, 213 W Union Dr. #8, Belton were both placed on trespass notice for the location and issued courtesy summons. E. Bonnett, M. Roberts investigated.

Dec. 18 – Officers were dispatched to a domestic call at 203 Williams St. Ext. According to reports Phillip Hughey was placed on trespass notice for 203 Williams St. Ext. and April Dawn Hufflin, 203 Williams St., Ext, was place on trespass notice from Hughey’s residence at 2 West 4th St. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

Dec. 13 – Tim Gentry of Town of Williamston reported vandalism to restrooms in Mineral Spring Park in which the toilet paper holder and mirror were damaged causing $120 in damage. M. Beeman investigated.

Dec. 14 – Tim Gentry of Town of Williamston reported vandalism to a wood panel in the Bethlehem house causing $500 in damage. M. Beeman investigated.

Dec. 15 – Ace, 21 Pelzer Ave., Williamston, reported vandalism in which blue spray paint stating “Die Pigs” was spray painted in blue paint on the back of the building. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

Dec. 16 – Dollar General, 526 West Main St., Williamston reported a shoplifting incident in which two white males entered the store and one of them stole Hanes underwear valued at $7. Reports state additional information is needed to obtain a search warrant. B. K. Creel investigated.

Dec. 17 – Steven Meredith McKinney, 59, 205 East Carolina St,. Williamston reported a mailbox and bushes in front of his home damaged. Damage was estimated at $150. Z. T. Parks investigated.

Dec. 17 – Officers were dispatched to Parker St., in reference to two dogs running at large. According to reports officers observed two dogs destroying trash bags at 120 Parker St. One of the dogs was secured and transported to Anderson County PAWS. B. K. Creel investigated.

Dec. 18 – David Eugene Springs, 45, 1250 Salem Church Rd., Piedmont was arrested for trespass after notice after officers were dispatched to 601 Hamilton St. in reference to a possible break-in Springs was transported to ACDC without incident. Z. T. Parks investigated.

Dec. 19 – Williamston officers investigated an attempted break-in at 31 Austin St. According to reports there was damage to the door/frame where someone attempted to gain entrance. The dead bolt lock was intact. Nothing was reported missing. Damage was estimated at $250. M. Roberts, E. Bonnett investigated.