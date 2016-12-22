The Journal

Pelzer Town Hall will be closed Thursday, December 22, Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26

West Pelzer Town Hall / Public Works Department will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 – Jan. 2, 2017. The town will return to regular business hours on Jan. 3, 2017. Water/Sewer cut off’ s will begin at 9am on Tuesday January 3, 2017 for customers who have not paid their December 2016 bill.

The Williamston Municipal Center will be closed Fri., Dec. 23 and Mon., Dec. 26.

Town of Williamston trash pickup schedule for Dec. 27-30 will be Ward 1 pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 27; Ward 2 on Wednesday, Dec. 28; Ward 3 on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Ward 4 on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Anderson County Solid Waste Department and recycling locations will be closed on January Monday, Jan. 2. They will resume their usual schedule of operations on Tuesday, January 3.