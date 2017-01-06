The Journal

Anderson County Emergency Management urges residents to monitor local news and weather outlets and plan to stay indoors and off the road as a major snow-producing storm edges towards the Upstate. Sheriff Chad McBride along with interim Emergency Management Director, Lt. David Baker, coordinated readiness efforts Thursday afternoon and preparations are underway to pre-stage resources in anticipation of the coming snow storm.

During today’s meeting, representatives from county departments, fire, EMS, local non-profits, utilities providers and State agencies, including the South Carolina National Guard, assessed concerns and reviewed plans to ensure the county is prepared to address critical needs that might arise. As the anticipated storm approaches, residents are reminded to:

Only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies.

Check on elderly neighbors and ensure they are warm and safe.

Check on your animals and ensure that their access to food and water is not blocked by snow, ice or other obstacles. Consider sheltering them indoors, if possible.

Be aware of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire if using alternative sources for electricity, heating or cooking.

Residents can stay up-to-date on the latest conditions by following Emergency Services on social media. On Twitter at @ACemergency and on Facebook at AndersonCountyES.