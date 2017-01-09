  • Online Edition

    • Read The Journal Online!

  • News Archive

  • Shop Online

    • Check the latest sale papers for your local stores . . More »
    • ERS/Radio Shack Football Special 32 inch RCA HDTV only $199!

  • SCPA AD

Pelzer Town Council to meet Jan. 10

January 09, 2017   The Journal

Pelzer Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Pelzer Community Building. Agenda items include:

OLD BUSINESS – Update on Phase II Sewer Project Update; Update on joint sewer committee with W. Pelzer
Udates on setting a Municipal Tax Base, Jimmy King and Skip Watkins ; MASC Grant, Hwy. 8 w/ West Pelzer – Accept $2500 Consultant Contract
NEW BUSINESS – Council to set 2017 calendar for monthly meetings.
INFORMATION – Party Interested in renting Pelzer Gym, Adjourn

Posted in: Pelzer   Tags:

  • AD SPECIAL 3

  • AD SPECIAL 2

Please visit WilliamstonJournal.com and TheJournalOnline.com