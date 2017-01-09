The Journal

Pelzer Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Pelzer Community Building. Agenda items include:

OLD BUSINESS – Update on Phase II Sewer Project Update; Update on joint sewer committee with W. Pelzer

Udates on setting a Municipal Tax Base, Jimmy King and Skip Watkins ; MASC Grant, Hwy. 8 w/ West Pelzer – Accept $2500 Consultant Contract

NEW BUSINESS – Council to set 2017 calendar for monthly meetings.

INFORMATION – Party Interested in renting Pelzer Gym, Adjourn