The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled two public information meetings concerning the development of an Interstate 85 Corridor Management Plan. Two segments of I-85 will be considered totaling approximately 23 miles – from US 29 (Exit 34) in Anderson County to US 25 (Exit 44) in Greenville County and from SC 129 (Exit 68) to just beyond Gossett Road, S-57 (Exit 80) in Spartanburg County

The first meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Powdersville High School Cafeteria, 145 Hood Road, Greenville, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Anderson and Greenville Counties. The second meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oakland Elementary School Cafeteria, 151 Mud Creek Road, Inman, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Spartanburg County.

The meetings will have a drop-in format with displays for viewing, informational handouts, and comment forms. Project information, including meeting materials and comment forms, will also be available on the SCDOT website (http://www.scdot.org, Public Hearings Quick link).

The purpose of the meetings is to provide information and solicit input regarding the development of an I-85 Corridor Management Plan. Concerns with road conditions, current and future traffic, safety and environment are welcome as well as concepts and ideas to improve current and future transportation needs on I-85. All concepts and ideas will be considered in developing a planned approach that addresses current and future transportation needs along the I-85 corridor. Representatives from SCDOT will be available to discuss the project with interested citizens on an individual basis. Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the area.

For more information, the public may contact SCDOT Program Manager Kevin Sheppard, (803) 737-1619. Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations should contact Betty Gray at (803) 737-1395.