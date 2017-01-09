The Journal

Williamston Town Council will meet Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Williamston Municipal Center. Agenda items include: Presentations including regular monthly reports, Deck the Halls Christmas Tree awards presented by Envision Williamston.

New business includes entertaining a request for use of the banquet rooms and gym by the Palmetto Cheer Team; Securing Fireworks display date; Appointment of a Planning Commission member; Resolution to purchase water meters; ARC Grant Request by Envision Williamston; Resolution to recognize and honor the Palmetto Girls Cross Country Team State Champions; Resolution amending fees and rules for using the Municipal Center.

Also First reading on an amendment to the town zoning ordinance; First reading on an ordinance amending regulations of events in public places; Appointment of Facade Improvement Steering Committee; Appointment of Main Street Challenge Selection Committee; Appointment of Mayor Pro Tem.

An executive session for legal advice concerning a potential transfer of real property is also on the agenda. A reception for the Mayor and Council will be held following the meeting.