Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Jan. 3 – Gina Dawn Ricks, 43, 502B Garren Rd., Belton was placed on trespass notice for 526 West Main St. after Williamston Police Officers were dispatched to Dollar General, 526 West Main St., in reference to a suspicious person. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

Jan. 3 – Shaun David Bell, 37, 412 Old River Rd., Pelzer was arrested for outstanding warrant by PPP. He was taken into custody and transported to ACDC. R. Drennon, F. Eugene investigated.

Jan. 4 – Michael Bradley Barker, 23, 2229 Garrison St., Sumter reported a breach of trust incident in which a tablet was used to make four unauthorized purchases on Amazon totaling $19. M. Roberts investigated.

Jan. 7 – Ronald Anthony Todd, 18, 5 Sunset Ct., Williamston was arrested for assault and battery and discharging a firearm in the city limits after officers were dipactched to the intersection of South Hamilton St., and Traxler St. in reference to an assault involving a weapon. According to reports Abigale Marie Givens, 17, 11 Calhoun St., Williamston stated that while at her boyfriend’s house at 5 Sunset Ct., Todd pushed her and grabbed her causing her to hit her head on a window sill and pointed a rifle toward her. Witnesses stated Todd assaulted his girlfriend and reported the rifle was discharged several times. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Canine/Tracking Team were notified and responded to the scene for assistance and located the subject Todd, apprehending him and taking him into custody. Hie was served two arrest warrants and transported to ACDC. M. Roberts, E. Bonnett investigated.

Jan. 7 – Brenda Hill, 52, 104 Davis St., Williamston reported a fraud incident in which a man with a Jamaican accent called her and told her that she has won the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes of $1.7 million. The number 876-773-9137 had a Kingston Jamaica origin but when called got a disconnected recording. The case was closed due to exhaustion of leads. E. Bonnett investigated.

Jan. 7 – Arlar Carthel Crout, 73, 104 Shorebrook Dr., Williamston reported an unknown white male driving a small Chevrolet SUV drove into his driveway, got out of the vehicle and took items valued at $20, including the vehicle registration and Nissan user’s manual, from his wife’s 2013 Nissan Altima. The unknown suspect was wearing a stocking cap and grey hoodie. E. Bonnett investigated.

Jan. 7 – Calvin R Morrell, Jr., 48, 12 W. Second St., Williamton reported items valued at $150 missing from 10 E. Fourth St. where Morrell was doing renovation work. M. Roberts, E. Bonnett investigated.

Jan. 7 – Jonlee Chad Ricks, 38, 502 Garren Rd., Belton was arrested and issued a summons for disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to 10 East Fourth St., in reference to a fight in progress. According to reports Ricks his Calvin R., Morrell Jr. in the mouth causing Morrell’s lip to be injured. The incident was related to a civil matter (see previous incident). E. Bonnett, M. Roberts investigated.

Jan. 7 – Cherie Roberson, 51, 19 Edgewood Dr., Williamston reported a vehicle break-in in which someone took items from her 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck. According to reports missing items included a sattelite radio, .22 caliber rounds and 306 caliber rounds that were in the console. A neighbor reported seeing an unknown white male wearing a grey hood and black hat. Missing items were valued at $300. E. Bonnett, M. Roberts investigated.

Jan. 8 – McDonalds, 4 West Main St,. Williamston reported an unknown subject broke a hinge on the rear entry door as he exited the restaurant. Damage was estimated at $200. F. Eugene investigated.

