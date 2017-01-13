The Journal

The Woodmont High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be honoring the 4th class in the Athletic Hall of Fame during the home basketball game with J. L. Mann High School on Frid. Jan. 20. The five inductees in this year’s class (Class of 2016) are Shane Godfrey, Ricky McCombs, Michael Sanders, Sandy Cash, and Cindy Cash. The start time for the double-header of games is 6 pm.

The ceremony will take place between the girls’ and boys’ basketball games. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the rich Woodmont High School legacy of athletic success both on and off the fields and courts. “We look forward to having you meet our Hall of Fame Inductees and also showing your continued support to both the past and present of WHS,” Athletic Direcotr Chris Carter said.

All former WHS student athletes will receive free admission for the event. Please notify AD Carter of your intention to attend and support your school. Contact information: 864-355-8615 or chcarter@greenville.k12.sc.us.