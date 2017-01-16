-

Whitefield firefighters work at the scene of a two vehicle accident on Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Anderson Highway and Willingham Road. When the vehicles collided one left the roadway and came to rest on the sidewalk in front of a commercial building, narrowly missing the building. Medshore Ambulance Service also responded to the call. (Photo by David Rogers)