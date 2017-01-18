The Journal

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Jan. 10 – Dollar General, 526 West Main St., Williamston reported a shoplifting incident in which a black male wearing a large brown coat, blue jeans and black hat entered the store and took chips, a drink and 2 frozen dinners valued at $11. The suspect left in a black Honda Civic tag #LYY676. T. L. Eichelberger investigated.

Jan 10 – Jeffery Aaron Hill, 38, 804 Abercrombie Rd., Honea Path, SC was issued a courtesy summons/UTT for driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and expired tag after officers were dispatched to Main Street at Minor Street in reference to a black color vehicle being all over the roadway. The vehicle was observed left of center on Anderson Drive and was stopped. According to reports Hill stated he knew he wasn’t supposed to drive but was trying to get his passenger to the hospital due to Diabetes problem. EMS was called and checked the passenger who had high blood sugar. After being cleared the passenger was then capable to drive. Z. T. Parks investigated.

Jan. 11 – Jonathan Shane Thurston, 31, 227 Motor Boat Club Rd., Williamston was arrested for reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after an officer observed a white 2003 GMC Sonoma pickup truck being driven at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner on Hamilton St. near Palmetto High and Palmetto Middle schools and continued to a parking space at the Church Street Apartments. According to reports the subject exited his vehicle and attempted to approach the officer and was non compliant to commands to stay in his truck, but eventually did. After backup arrived, a search of the subjects person and vehicle resulted in finding a small box with less than a gram of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in the console and a small orange container in his right pocket which contained 1.22 grams of a green leafy substance consistent twith marijuana. Also found were an unlabeled orange prescription bottle which contained 30 white, oval shaped pills inscribed M367; seven white oval shaped pills inscried Watson 853; a purple Nexium bottle which contained 3 white oval shaped pills incscribed with I 10 and four folded white papers which contained an unidentified white powdery substance. He was transported to ACDC where he was given citations for reckless driving and simple possession of marijuana and later served with a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. C. Samuel investigated.

Jan. 11 – Ace Hardware, 29 Pelzer Ave., Williamston reported a shoplifting incident in which a camouflage Carhartt hat valued at $19.99 was taken from the store without paying. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a camouflage jacket, black and red shorts, black legging type pants and Under Armour shoes. The incident remains under investigation. E. Bonnett investigated.

Jan. 12 -Family Dollar, 1505 Anderson Dr., Williamston reported a shoplifting incident in which unknown items were taken from the store by a black female who had left the store to find somewhere to hide the items.

According to reports, Kendra Lee Matthews, 19, 180 Spine Lake Dr, Apt. 1D, Spartanburg was later contacted at the McDonalds parking lot where she was placed on trespass notice for Family Dollar, 1505 Anderson Dr., Williamston. E. Bonnett, Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

Jan. 12 – Kayla Gail Eaton, 29, 562 Old River Rd., Pelzer was arrested for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia after ooficers responded to Fast Fuel, 207 West Main St., in reference to a suspicious female inside the store. According to reports a Monster Energy Drink valued at $2 was found in her purse. A white butterfly pouch that contained a syringe and a spoon, items commonly used to consume illegal drugs, was also found. She was arrested and transported to ACDC without incident. F. Eugene investigated.

Jan. 15 – Officers observed a black Crown Victoria traveling recklessly and at a high rate of speed on Tripp St. The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop for blue lights and continued at a high rate of spped on S. Hamilton and onto Patterson Drive where the officer lost sight of it. B. K. Creel investigated.

Jan. 16 – Amy Teresa Gill Cooley, 34, 215 Eastview, Piedmont was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to display a license plate and violation of a beginner’s permit after a silver Chevrolet Malibu was observed on Tripp St without a license plate. Two syringes, a pain reliever bottle with 16 pills and a cloth bag with a powdery residue were found in the vehicle. The pills were per the bottle label and the cloth bag was determined to be body powder. F. Eugene investigated.