Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. recently awarded its prestigious Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School Award to Wren High School, along with twelve other high achieving schools at its annual Blueprint for Excellence National Conference on December 2nd in Orlando, Florida. This award recognizes schools that have excelled in nine critical performance areas including active teaching and learning, challenging standards and curriculum, technology integration and student support and focus, among others.

Each school receiving this award participated in a comprehensive school self assessment which was validated by a rigorous on-site evaluation. From this evaluation process, schools developed a school-wide action plan that included measurable, documented results. This positive, collaborative school reform process encompasses the entire learning community and leads to improvement. By participating in the Blue Ribbon assessment, evaluation and improvement process, schools also benefit from networking with first-class teachers and administrators across the country. Over the last 10 years, hundreds of schools have participated in this self-assessment process.

Wren High School is the second Anderson District One school to receive this coveted award. Spearman Elementary won the award in 2015.

Jane Harrison, Assistant Superintendent for Anderson One, said, “Wren High is well deserving of this award. The administrators and teachers are outstanding and provide a very rigorous academic learning environment for the students.”

