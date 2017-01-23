The Journal

A fatal shooting on Hamlin Road around 7:50 p.m. Saturday night was in self defense according to the woman who shot the man on her property. Jerry Wayne Sanders Jr., 37 of Pickens County was fatally shot according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown.

Accoring to reports, Debra Sheridan told investigators that she fired two warning shots at Sanders before she shot him after he came out from a shed. Another man came from behind the shed after the shooting and moved Sander’s body before walking away. Sheridan stated Sanders and two others had been living on the property until she recently kicked them out. The incident remains under investigation.

Sheridan operated Golden S. Rescue, an animal rescue program that was shut down faced related charges of animal mistreatment but was found not guilty in 2015. She was found guilty of one charge of possession of methamphetamine and 54 animal vaccinatio violations.