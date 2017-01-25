The Journal

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway in Anderson County:

Building and Codes – Plan Review Staff Meetings: Met with Engineer and Contractor to review future plans to be submitted for Tidal Wave Car Wash. Various issues were addressed including Handicap Accessibility.

PERMITS SUBMITTED: 8 New Single-Family Dwelling and 5 Addition-Renovation;1 Replacement; 4 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 3 Swimming Pools; 1 Demolition; 54 for Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 9 Commercial Including: Eagle Storage Office Building, Eagle Storage Climate Controlled Building, Eagle Storage Building B, Eagle Storage Building C, Eagle Storage Building D, Siloam Baptist Church Dining Hall, Falls @ Meehan Monument Sign, Bethel Baptist Church Covered Walkway Repair, 3-Phase Electrical Service for Equipment to Existing Business; 7 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

? DRAWINGS SUBMITTED: ARJWS Oxidation Process Upgrade, Siemag Machine Shop located in Williamston and Various resubmittals.

Development Standards

? SITE PLAN REVIEW:

§ Highway 88 Existing Old Manufacturing Sewing Plant-Commercial Up-fit.

§ Ravenwood Regional Pump Station.

? LAND USE PERMITS ISSUED;

§ Highway 81 New Commercial Sales and Warehouse located on Highway 81, Anderson.

§ Floodplain Development Permit located on Washington Drive, Piedmont.

§ Floodplain Development Permit located at lot #51 Caledonia Drive. (Final Approval)

? GRADING PERMITS ISSUED:

§ Wren High School Expansion.

§ Anderson Beltline Project Expansion.

? SUBDIVSIONS:

§ James Lake Subdivision Phase II.

§ The Enclave at Airy Springs Phase II.

§ Proposed residential subdivision (4) lots on Three Bridges Road.

? COMPLIANCE ISSUES:

§ Illegal sign removed from Highway 153.

ROADS & BRIDGES

? Grading Crew spent the week replacing a damaged 36″ cross-over pipe on Stone Drive, off of Welcome Road, with a new 36″ concrete pipe.

? Asphalt crew was able to get hot mix asphalt from our local plants, so they we able to catch up some older requests for aprons at new homes.

? Sign crews installed missing road signs; closed Stone Drive for the grading crew, Rider Road for the vegetation crew; and made and installed name plates for Reserved Parking for Judges at the new court house.

Applied for stormwater permit for Shiloh Church Road West Bridge Replacement Project.

? Received water quality permit for Shiloh Church Road West Bridge Replacement Project.

? The cease and desist for Brookstone Meadows Clubhouse and Pool was lifted.

? A six month permit extension was issued to the Veteran Affairs Clinic on Hwy 81. Engineering design and discussions with adjacent property owners is occurring to alleviate problems caused by the site’s runoff at TL Hanna.

? Reviews were conducted for AFCU-Hanna Crossing, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, and Rogers Knoll.

?

Wastewater

? ROW crew mowed around manholes along Belton Hwy and marked them with t-posts to prevent damage by mowing crews. We also repaired a manhole on the sewer line off Old Dobbins Bridge Road and Wigfall Road that was hit by a tractor.

? Performed 3 residential sewer tap inspections this week: 2 in the Three Bridges subdivision and 1 at 105 Oak Island in Cobbs Glenn.

? Met with contractors at Pendleton High School pump station to discuss water drainage problems around the new pump station. All punch list items will be addressed by the contractor prior to their last payment for the Pendleton High School pump station job.

Animal Shelter

? Animal shelter had a great week.

? We got to practice our fire drill procedure when an alarm was set off due to an HVAC issue.

? Took in 105 animals. 16 were owner turn in, 79 seized by animal control and 10 strays.

? Adopted out 43 animals, 4 died, 2 were euthanized (one due to illness, one was an owner request due to old age), 13 animals were returned to their owner and 46 animals were transferred to rescues!

? Clinic did 68 surgeries in 2 days.

? Donated fence panels from the old facility to Freedom Fences. This will allow chained dogs the opportunity for better housing.

? Held a meeting with Animal Control Officers and Lieutenant Baker from the Sherriff’s Office to hand out microchip scanners and implement officers using them in the field to reunite pets with owners. This will hopefully help keep animals out of the shelter. We also discussed the new animal control ordinances and our plans to implement the Community Cat Diversion Program.