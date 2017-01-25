The Journal

TOBY LOMAX

LOUISVILLE, KY – William Toby Lomax, 43, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late William Britten and Cathy Cox Lomax. He was formerly employed with Charter-Spectrum.

He is survived by brother, Jody Lomax (Joy) of Pelzer; his favorite niece, Josey Lomax; special friend, William Summer of Louisville, KY.

Visitation was from 10:00 to 11:00 am Friday, January 20, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. A graveside service followed at 11:30 am at Waycross Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, C/O Greenville Hospital System, 701 Grove Rd., ISC-3rd Floor, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at respective homes.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

CECIL REE CAMPBELL SWITZR

Cecil Ree Campbell Switzer, 97, of Piedmont, widow of William Wofford Switzer, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Torrence Irving and Lillie Mae Abercrombie Campbell.

She was a member of Washington Baptist Church. She retired from Greenville County School District.

She is survived by a daughter, Thelma S. Lawless of Piedmont; son, Charles William “Bill” Switzer of Frankfort, MI; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and a brother, C.J. Campbell of Pelzer.

Funeral service was held Friday, January 20 at Washington Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 208 Washington Church Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.

JOHNNY HARRISON

Johnny Ray Harrison, 65, of Piedmont, husband of Vickie Parker Harrison, died Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late James Edward and Jo Ann Conwell Harrison.

He is survived by daughter, Dawn Napier of Walhalla; sons, Matthew Yeargin of Pelzer and Michael Aikens of Fountain Inn; sister, Joan Jordan of Anderson; brothers, Danny and Tommy Harrison, both of Anderson; six grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Friday, January 20 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to VA Fisher House, VA Medical Center, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904.

ANN A. CRITTENDEN

Ann Arnold Crittenden, 84, of Washington, died Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Wills Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Wilkes County, and was a retired nursing home administrator.

She was the widow of Wiley Critenden, and daughter of the late Louis Arnold and Sarah Sims Arnold.

She was a member of Washington First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Miller Crittenden of Greenville, and Lewis Crittenden of Powdersville; two daughters, Cay C. Maenza of Alpharetta and Nancy C. Heiney of Midlothian, VA; one brother, Lou Arnold of Oak Ridge, TN; and nine grandchildren.

Graveside memorial service was held Saturday, January 21 at the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Rayle.

Memorials may be made to the Wills Memorial Hospital Foundation, ATTN: Susan Pope, 120 Gordon St., Washington, GA 30673.

MILDRED LeCROY

Mildred Ann Woodson LeCroy, 68, of Williamston, died Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at her home.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late John D. and Imogene Bagwell Woodson. She was formerly employed with Michelin Tire, Sandy Springs and a member of Washington Baptist Church.

Survivors include son, Scott LeCroy of Williamston; daughter, Tammy Scarborough of Anderson; sisters, Nancy Kernell and Kathy McCuen, both of Fountain Inn, Betty Smith of Gray Court; brothers, Eddie Woodson of Williamston and Earl Woodson of Princeton; and six grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, January 21, at Washington Baptist Church.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

ADA BOYSWORTH BELL

Mrs. Ada Bell, 98, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at White Oak Manor Nursing Home in Rock Hill, SC. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29 at Big Creek Baptist Church, 820 S. Hamilton St., Williamston, SC.

Mrs. Bell was born August 9, 1918 in Charlotte, NC to the late Giles A. and Sarah Elizabeth Campbell Boysworth.

Ada was a Member of Big Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Greenwood Mills. She was lovingly called “Nannygoat” by her family.

She is survived by Daughters-in-law, Johnnie Bell of Williamston and Cindy Bell of Mt. Mourne, NC; four grandchildren, Ronnie Bell and wife Susan of Williamston, Wendy Bell of Fort Mill, Eddie and Kenton Bell of Mt. Mourne, NC; four great grandchildren, Nikki Reeves and husband Jeremy, Austin and Chandler Bell of Williamston, and Amanda Taylor and husband Trent of Abbeville; six great-great grandchildren; and brother, Charles Boysworth of Pickens, SC.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her husband, Rondel Earl Bell; sons, Luther, William and Bobby; grandson Bobby Jr., and five sisters and three brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Creek Baptist Church.

KAY CARTEE

PELZER—Kay Ward Cartee, 80, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Born in Piney Creek, NC, she was a daughter of the late Zack Masten and Blanche Delp Ward. She was retired from the Altzheimer’s Association and a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Surviving are son, Kenneth Cartee and his wife, Jan of Pelzer; daughters, Lisa Young and her husband, Wade of Childersburg, AL, Mitzi Cartee and husband Eric Mills of Huntsville, AL; sister, Doris Humphries of Pelzer; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Cartee of Pelzer.

She was predeceased by son, Michael Cartee.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, January 24, at 3:00 p.m. at Big Creek Baptist Church. The family received friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Building Fund, 108 New Hope Road, Pelzer, SC 29669; or Alzheimer’s Upstate South Carolina Chapter, 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

EDDIE COKER

PELZER—Eddie Earl Coker, 54, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Roy Earl and Barbara Ann Duncan Coker and was formerly employed with Coker’s Meats.

Survivors include a son, Brandon Coker (Chrystal) of Greenville; grandchildren, Ryleigh and Colton Coker; brother, Ronnie Lee Coker (Cheryl) of Simpsonville; sister, Rita Freeman (Ted) of Pelzer; and nieces, Melissa and Amanda.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 22 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The funeral was on Monday, January 23 at 2:30 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Entombment followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

KENNY PEPPER

Kenny Wayne Pepper, 42, of Piedmont, died, Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at his home.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of Wayne “Dwight” Pepper, Jr. and Betty Norris Pepper. He was a member of Living Sanctuary Church of Powdersville.

In addition to his parents of the home, he is survived by son, Keith Pepper of Piedmont; daughter, Kaitlyn Pepper of Belton.

Funeral service was held Monday, January 23, at Living Sanctuary Church. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

MARY ELSIE THURSTON

ANDERSON—Mary Elsie Lollis Thurston, 94, wife of the late James Franklin Thurston, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Born in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Larry Watts and Lucy Naomi McKinney Lollis. She was a homemaker and a member of Washington Baptist Church.

Surviving are children, James R. Thurston of Pelzer, Franklin C. Thurston (Debbie) of Greenville, Larry R. Thurston (Brenda) of Pelzer, Diane T. Mitchell of Gray Court, Deborah L. Freeland (Jerry) of LaPlace, LA, Annette Thurston-Epps (Stan) of Iva, Nancy J. Baptista of Abbeville, Kathy L. Thurston Ebright of Williamston; daughter-in-law Ruth Ellen Thurston of Pelzer; sister, Louise L. Woods (Lewis) of Fountain Inn; twenty-three grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by sons, Jimmy D., Andrew S., and Mickel L. Thurston; daughters-in-law, Jane M. and Agatha M. Thurston; sons-in-law, Ray Mitchell and Melvin R. Baptista; five brothers; three sisters; and three grandchildren.

Visitation was held Tuesday, January 24 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Washington Baptist Church. The funeral followed at 2:00 with burial in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home of Ellen Thurston, 915 Highway 8 E., Pelzer, SC 29669.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

MAXIE CHASTAIN

WILLIAMSTON – Maxie Gene “Papa” Chastain, 69, husband of Cynthia “Cindy” Darlene Jones Chastain, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late Mack King and Thelma E. Hollingsworth Chastain. A SC National Guard veteran, he was a 34 year employee with Span America, a member of the American Rose Society, Cochins International, Anderson Bantam Club, and was a Baptist.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Angie Shirley (Rick) of Boiling Springs; son, Timmy Chastain (Lisa) of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Morgan and Hayden Shirley, Caitlin Johnson; and a very special niece and caregiver, Haley Hudiburgh.

He was predeceased by sister, Brenda Purvines; brothers, Bill Matthews and Jimmy Chastain.

Visitation was held Tuesday, January 24, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The funeral was on Wednesday, January 25, at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

JERRY LYNN COX

Jerry Lynn Cox, 67, of Anderson, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at his home.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Charles and Frances Hawkins Cox. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and was a General Manager at Broadway Water Company.

He is survived by his children, Terry Cox of Anderson, Kristel Cox of Anderson, and Stefanie Stowe of Piedmont; brother, Charles Cox of Anderson; two sisters, Nancee Forshee of Anderson, Jean Mills of Honea Path; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, January 24 in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Interment followed at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

EDDIE SUE GARNER WHITFIELD

Eddie Sue Garner Whitfield (Mama Sue), 83, was born in Anderson, South Carolina on May 24th 1933 to the late Raymond and Emma Garner. She entered Heaven’s gates on January 16th 2017. As a young girl Sue sang in her church’s choir and graduated from Williamston High School. She went on to nurses training and started a career as a nurse which fit her personality as a caring, compassionate and all around angelic type person.

She was a caring and loving wife to the late Harold K Whitfield and is survived by their daughters Kay Hollon born February 13th 1957 and Lisa Polk born June 18th 1961.

After having her children she became a full time homemaker and just like everything else she did in her life she put her whole heart into it. Mama Sue and Papa became avid antique collectors after receiving an antique Carnival cup from her father. They then went on to be well known and respected antique dealers. Which is completely fitting considering Mama Sue herself was such a rare find, a true one of a kind!!!

She was also a loving grandmother to Chris Mays, Eric Mays, Andrew Mays, Steven Viduya and Ryan Hollon.. She also has 13 beautiful great grandchildren. Known for her contagious smile and enormous heart. Mama Sue may not be here on earth with us anymore but her Beauty, Grace and Everlasting love will transcend through the generations.

PEGGY A. CARLTON

WILLIAMSTON – Peggy Carrol Alberson Carlton, 67, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at her home.

Born in Pelzer, she was the daughter of Charlie Alberson, Jr. and Louise Eskew Babb. She retired from Michelin and was a member of Pelzer Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by sons, Anthony R. Garner, II (Sonya) of Myrtle Beach and Charles Scott Garner (Ashley) of Williamston; step-mother, Sylvia Alberson of Williamston; step-father, Jimmie L. Babb of Pelzer; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Thursday, January 26, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at respective homes.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

PATSY BAGWELL PARSONS

PELZER – Patsy Burns Bagwell Parsons, 87, widow of L.V. Bagwell, died Tuesday, January 23, 2017.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late William Harold and Evelyn Inez Mackey Burns. She was a homemaker and a member of Washington Baptist Church where she belonged to the Geraldine Woods Sunday School Class and the Cornerstones Senior Group.

Survivors include daughters, Susan Keith (Allen) of Lyman and Lisa Davis (Chuck) of Piedmont; sons, John Bagwell (Sherry) of Mt. Pleasant and Van Bagwell (Martha) of Pelzer; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; cousin, Tony Bagwell.

She was predeceased by a sister, Jane Burns Brown.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26,

at Washington Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Keith, Kelcie Keith, Bubba Bagwell, Donnie Bagwell, Jordan Bagwell, Tanner Payne, Luke Payne.

The Geraldine Woods Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nehemiah’s Wall at Washington Baptist Church, 208 Washington Church Rd., Pelzer, SC 29669.

The family is at the home of Van Bagwell of Pelzer.

The family would like to thank NHC of Mauldin for their excellent care and compassion shown to Mrs. Patsy with special thanks to Debra Dobson.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com