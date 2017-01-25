The Journal

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Jan. 17 – Elizabeth Ann Smith, 32, 308 Camillia Dr., Williamston was arrested for disorderly conduct after officers responded to Cash Advance/Laundromat parking lot on Greenville Drive in reference to an alleged drunk driver in a white F-150 truck. According to reports, Smith was observed inside the laundromat where she appeared intoxicated and officers observed what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol with a broken seal. Smith was issued a citation and advised of her court date and fine. M. Roberts, E Bonnett investigated.

Jan. 18 – Officers were dispatched to 54 Ridge Court in reference to a physical altercation between a father and son resulting from an argument about a phone charger. The victim did not want to press charges and signed a complaint withdrawal form. No arrests were made. E. Bonnett, M. Roberts investigated.

Jan 18 – Helen F. Ausburn, 100 Parker St., Williamston reported a forgery incident in which two checks were taken from a check book and cashed or attempted to be cashed or deposited into a bank account. Two tablets valued at $680 were also reported missing. K. Anthony investigated.

Jan. 18 – Cynthia M. Brock, 38, 750 Five Forks Rd., Anderson reported an air conditioning unit valued at $7000 had been stolen from 2 W 2nd Street. T. L. Eichelberger investigated.

Jan. 18 – Lisa Diane West, 35, 213 Williams St. Ext., Williamston reported being harassed and threatened by Phillip Marshall Hughey, 28, 2 W. 4th St. The incident will be presented before a judge to determine if a warrant will be sought. B. K. Creel investigated.

Jan. 18 – Amy Lee Jean Deese, 38, 213 Williams Street Ext., Williamston reported the passenger window of her vehicle busted out by what appeared to be a shot from a BB gun. Damage was estimated at $150. B. K. Creel investigated.

Jan. 19 – Calvin Robert Allen, 37, 4119 N. Hwy. 29 N. Belton was arrested for an outstanding warrant with Anderson City after officers were dispatched to 7 Ellison St., in reference to a suspicious person. According to reports, Allen was sitting on the front porch when officers arrived. He was also placed on trespass notice for the address and transported to the Jockey Lot where the Anderson City Police Department took custody. Z. T. Parks investigated.

Jan. 14 – Saul Salcido of Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 543 West Main St, Williamston reported damage to the lower half of a sign including two electrical boxes. Damage was estimated at $5000. Captain K. Marsee investigated.

Jan. 21 – Melissa Marie Mazgajewski, 43, 119 Williamston Ct., reproted her purse containing keys, identity documents, fianancial cards and $80 in cash taken from her apartment. F. Eugene investigated.

Jan. 23 – Officers investigated an incident in which a dog was running at large and bit a neighbor, resulting in two shots being fired. According to reports officers were dispatched to 23 Black St., in reference to shots fired in the area. During the investigation it was determined that a dog was let out of 23 Black St. to use the restroom and had bit a neighbor at 25 Black St. The neighbor stated that after being bit he shot at the ground twice to scare the dog away because he didn’t want to hurt the animal. The animal’s owner, Carltin Nykel Jackson, 18, 23 Black St., Williamston was advised of the laws in reference to letting animals run at large. No charges were filed. B. K. Creel investigated.

