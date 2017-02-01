The Journal

In memory of long time board member Fred Alexander

Pictured – Anderson Disctrict One Superintendent David Havird read a proclamation honoring Fred Alexander (deceased) for his 26 years of service to Anderson School District One and the District One Board of Trustees. A presentation to family members included a framed photo of Alexander, a copy of the proclamation and a special State House resolution presented by House District 10 Rep. Joshua Putnam. Family members present for the program included (l-r) children Barry Alexander, Rhonda Hightower and Randy Alexander and wife Wanda.



By David Meade

The Anderson School District One Board and Palmetto High School announced Tuesday that the Palmetto High School Auditorium will be named the “Alexander Auditorium” in honor of long time board member Fred Alexander.

A proclamation memorializing Alexander for his years of service was unanimously approved by the board during their regular meeting, which was held in the PHS library just prior to a special program being held in the auditorium.

Superintendent David Havird read the proclamation honoring Fred Alexander for his 26 years of service to Anderson School District One and the District One Board of Trustees.

It reads:

Whereas, Fred Alexander has 26 years of service as a School Board Trustee and

Whereas Fred Alexander served as chairman of the School Board for many years, and

Whereas Fred Alexander attended professional development and conferences that prepared him for the leadership role to help guide the Schoo Board during positive and difficult times, and

Whereas, Fred Alexander welcomed every employee to the best school district in the state of South Carolina, and was the most enthusiastic cheerleader for Anderson One, and

Whereas, Fred Alexander served the Anderson County Council, the Big Creek Watershed and as a deacon in his church, and

Whereas, Fred Alexander felt happiest in his role as School Board member when he was congratulating seniors at graduation, and

Whereas, Fred Alexander loved his family and his country and served in the United States Air Force, and.

Whereas, Fred Alexander served others through his careers of insurance sales, the US Postal Service, and Thomas McAfee, and

Whereas, Fred Alexander was a caring, passionate and devoted individual to the people in Anderson District One and led with such grace and humillity, and

Whereas, Fred Alexander was loved by all that knew him.

Now, therefore, be it resolved, by the Anderson School District One Board of Trustees and Palmetoo High School that we hereby memorialize Mr. Fred Alexander for all his years of service and name the Palmetto High School Auditorium the “Alexander Auditorium’.

A presentation was made to family members including a framed photo of Alexander, a copy of the proclamation and a special State House resolution presented by House District 10 Rep. Joshua Putnam.

Putnam said that having served 26 years on the school board showed Alexander was “a real go getter.”

Putnam, who represents portins of Greenville, Pickens and Anderson Counties, said that Anderson School District One is recognized as having the best schools throughout the state.

He also said that growth in the area can be attributed to the type of schools, leaders and students Anderson School District One produces.

He attributed much of that to the leadership under Alexander and said his legacy will continue to the students with the naming of the auditorium in his honor.

District One Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jane Harrison said Alexander always wanted the best for children of District One and that he led by example. She said students knew him as a booster and cheerleader for them and that Alexander “gave of himself and his time.”

Family members including children Barry Alexander, Rhonda Hightower and Randy Alexander and wife Wanda accepted the items that were presented as the PHS auditorium was officially named “Alexander Auditorium” in their husband and father’s honor.

