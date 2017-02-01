The Journal

Senator Tim Scott on

Black History MonthWashington – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement celebrating the beginning of Black History Month.

“From Benjamin Banneker to Martin Luther King, Jr., and Muddy Waters to Stevie Wonder, black Americans have contributed immensely to the history, story, and very soul of our nation. That journey has often been faced with hardships, but has also produced some amazing results.

I am truly blessed to stand on the shoulders of the heroes that came before me – Edward Brooke, Hiram Revels, Medgar Evers, Lena Horne and so many others. Without their sacrifice, their essential contributions to the American story, folks like myself simply wouldn’t be here. I also want to send a special thank you to my own mother, a single parent who worked herself to the bone for years to provide a better future for my brother and me.

I look forward to celebrating Black History Month with people from across South Carolina and the nation. I will continue working on my Opportunity Agenda, which works for all Americans, and also tackles specific issues disproportionately affecting the black community, such as improving our education systems, job training and long-term community investment.”

Senator Scott is the only African-American to ever be elected to both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, and is the first African-American Senator elected from a southern state since Reconstruction.