The Journal

Christian Learning Centers of the Upstate is in need of a qualified teacher to continue the program for the Palmetto area. Christian Learning Centers of the Upstate teaches Bible off-campus during the school day for 8 schools in the area.



“In the past, the Pelzer/Williamston area has been one of our strongest programs,” Program Director Miriam Ausburn said “We have excellent financial support from this area and over one hundred students from Palmetto schools enrolled in the program. In recent days, we have had to suspend one of the Palmetto High School classes because we could not find a qualified teacher.”

According to Ausburn, the program is in need of a certified teacher for next year and others to serve as substitutes, who are willing to help in transporting students to the classroom and who are willing to serve on the Board of Directors.

In addition to a certified teacher for the next year, Ausburn said the program needs people who are willing to substitute in high school and middle school classes, as needed; People who have or are willing to acquire CDL bus license to help with transporting the students to our classroom; and several people to serve on the Board of Directors to coordinate the program for the Palmetto Schools.

If you are willing to help, or would like more information, please call Miriam Ausburn, program director, at 269-1328.