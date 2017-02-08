The Journal

The Mustang Stage Company of Palmetto High will present the funny Italian comedy, Scapino!, opening on Friday, Feb 10, at 7pm and continuing on Saturday, Feb 11 at 7pm and Sunday, Feb 12 at 3pm in the Alexander Auditorium.

Scapino! is a one-act play adapted from Molière’s farce Les Fourberies de Scapin by Frank Dunlop and Jim Dale, set in Naples, Italy.

Ottavio’s and Leandro’s fathers are away, leaving their sons in the care of guardians – Scapino and Sylvestro. Ottavio marries Giacinta and when he learns that his father plans to ‘marry him off’ he seeks Scapino’s help. Comic madness ensues, including slapstick sequences and funny characters inspired by commedia dell’arte.

The Scapino! production team includes student Assistant Director Joshua Owens, student Scenic and Costume Designer Cameron Woodson, and features an ensemble of hilarious student actors with senior Jordan Owens playing Scapino.

Tickets are only $5 and can be purchased at the door. The one act lasts 40 minutes.

Scapino! will be taken to the Palmetto Dramatic Association high school one act festival on Feb 17 at Dorman High School. This is the first time Palmetto has attended the festival in many years. The Mustang Stage Company is under the direction of theater teacher Will Ragland.