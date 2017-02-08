Its first project will be to save the old hospital, originally built by the mill in 1890 as a lyceum, which has been left abandoned for many years and was headed towards demolition.

Pelzer Town Council approved the raising of funds by Restore Pelzer to save and restore the historic structure in the center of the town.

This Saturday, Feb 11, there will be an indoor yard sale of some items left in the building. All proceeds will go to the Town of Pelzer.

This will also be a work day to help clean up the inside of the building.

Any members of the community interested in helping is invited. The work day will last until 3pm.

Restore Pelzer is led by Pelzer Councilman Will Ragland and its board of directors comprised entirely of citizens who live in Pelzer, work in Pelzer, or have direct family ties to Pelzer.

The group has already met with Preservation South, a local firm that specializes in restoring historic properties, and is excited to raise the funds required to give the building a second life.