New non-profit to hold work day and yard sale
February 08, 2017
The Journal
At old Pelzer hospital
Restore Pelzer, a new non-profit recently formed by Pelzer Town Councilmembers and Pelzer residents will hold an indoor yard sale and work day this Saturday, Feb. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. at the old Pelzer Hospital Building.
Restore Pelzer has as its mission to restore and preserve historic structures and spaces in the Town of Pelzer for the benefit of its citizens.
Its first project will be to save the old hospital, originally built by the mill in 1890 as a lyceum, which has been left abandoned for many years and was headed towards demolition.
Pelzer Town Council approved the raising of funds by Restore Pelzer to save and restore the historic structure in the center of the town.
This Saturday, Feb 11, there will be an indoor yard sale of some items left in the building. All proceeds will go to the Town of Pelzer.
This will also be a work day to help clean up the inside of the building.
Any members of the community interested in helping is invited. The work day will last until 3pm.
Restore Pelzer is led by Pelzer Councilman Will Ragland and its board of directors comprised entirely of citizens who live in Pelzer, work in Pelzer, or have direct family ties to Pelzer.
The group has already met with Preservation South, a local firm that specializes in restoring historic properties, and is excited to raise the funds required to give the building a second life.