The Palmetto Business Association (PBA) will host the first Toast and Topics event on February 21st at 8 am at Williamston Town Hall.

Mill Town Place, a new restaurant in West Pelzer, is sponsoring the event, making the event free for Palmetto Business Association members.

Visitors are welcome to attend and make a donation toward the event; all proceeds will benefit HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Excellence), a local non-profit that puts local resources in the hands of those in need.

Barret Foust, President and Owner of Goodwin Foust Custom Homes, will give a presentation on the State of South Carolina Real Estate, addressing future growth patterns, needs for infrastructure, and what we can expect over the next decade in real estate trends.

If you have any questions about the Palmetto Business Association or would like additional information about partnerships with our local community, please contact Blake Sanders, President of PBA, by email at president@palmettobusiness.org