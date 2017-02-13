  • Online Edition

Single vehicle accident – Dorchester Road

February 13, 2017   The Journal

Whitefield firefighters work to clean debris from the roadway after a single vehicle accident on Dorchester Road Sunday morning. The driver of a sport utility vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a traffic control sign and then ran off the left side of the road and struck another. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels on the right side of the road. No one was injured. (Photo by David Rogers)

