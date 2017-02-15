The Journal

MARY RUTH KAY

BELTON – Mary Ruth Keeler Kay, 90, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Born in Piedmont, she was a daughter of William Matthew and Nancy Alice Wade Keeler. She was formerly employed with Wells Aluminum Company and Caring Hands Home Healthcare.

She is survived by sons, David Kay (Sara) of Belton; Harold Kay (Pat) of Belton, Billy Kay (Sue) of Williamston and Randy Kay (Diane) of Liberty; daughter, Carol Coker of Simpsonville; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 7:00 to 8:30 pm Sunday, February 12, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The service was held at 11:30 am Monday, February 13, in the mortuary chapel. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Chiquola Baptist Church, 405 E. Greer St., Honea Path, SC 29654.

The family was at their respective homes.

‘ERNIE’ CHAMBERS

William Ernest “Ernie” Chambers, III, 89, of Piedmont, husband of the late Virginia Bollinger Chambers, died Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late William Ernest Chambers, Jr. and Fannie Laura Chambers. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Piedmont United Methodist Church. He retired from J.P Stevens.

He is survived by son, Carl L. Chambers of Greenville; daughter-in-law, Mary Chambers of Williamston; and one granddaughter.

A graveside service was held Saturday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Piedmont United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Piedmont, SC 29673.

JEAN ULRICH

Jean Gladys Fasnacht Ulrich, 84, of Pelzer, wife of Wayne Richard Ulrich, Sr., died Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Born in Bethel, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles Daniel Fasnacht, Sr. and Reba Zeller Fasnacht.

In addition to her husband of the home, she is survived by sons, Wayne Richard Ulrich, Jr. of Williamston and Daniel Adam Ulrich of Pelzer; daughter, Deborah Smith of Pelzer; sister, Marion Louise Cikovic of Marietta, GA; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Monday, February 13, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer in the chapel.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

JOYCE MAXINE TULLY

Joyce Maxine Tully, of Piedmont, died February 9, 2017.

She was the daughter of Herman R. McReynolds and Nina McReynolds.

Surviving are her husband, Dennis James Tully; daughters, Christina Noelle Newton, Christina Dianne Tully-Baugh and Elizabeth Ann Hunt; sons, Joseph Benjamin Albin and James Padrick Tully; sisters, Sarah M. Bumgarner, Vera M. Hartley and Jo Ellen M. Decouto; one brother, James Scott McReynolds; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

PHYLLIS JUDD

Phyllis Louise Sutton Judd, 79, of Williamston, widow of Fred Judd, Jr., died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at her home.

Born in Lomax, IL, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Elva Gertrude Woods Sutton. She retired from Bosch.

Survivors include daughter, Jacqueline Susann Judd of Casper, WY; sons, Gary Lynn Judd of Piedmont and Jason Allen Judd of Anderson; sisters, Leota Rusher of Lomax, IL and Janice Myers of Dallas City, IL; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service was held Sunday, Feb. 12 in the chapel of Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. Burial followed at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Pelzer.

RUTH MOORE

WILLIAMSTON – Thelma Ruth McAlister Moore, 85, widow of Billie Ray Moore, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017.

Born in Belton, she was a daughter of the late J.D. and L.E. Callaham McAlister. She retired from J. Wes Manufacturing and was a member of Williamston Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Survivors include daughter, Dianne Wood of Williamston; sister, Betty Bannister of Williamston; brother, Ronnie McAlister of Williamston.

She was predeceased by sister, Joyce McAlister and brother, Bobby McAlister.

Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial was at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Williamston Pentecostal Holiness Church, 115 Sycamore St., Anderson, SC 29625.

The family is at the home of Dianne Wood.

DOUG NELSON

Douglas Eugene Nelson, 73, of Williamston, died Monday, February 13, 2017 at his home.

Born in the Pelham Community of Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Andy Virgil “A.V.” and Nellie Hollingsworth Nelson.

He is survived by daughter, Sandra Smith of Belton; sisters, Shirley Philyaw, Linda Slaton and Carolyn Brooks; brothers, Lloyd and Roy Nelson; grandson, Thomas Frederick Smith, IV.

A private service will be held.

TIM REEVES

Timothy Eugene Reeves, 67, of Greenville, husband of Diane Davis Reeves, died Monday, February 13, 2017 at his home.

Born in Pelzer, he was a son of Margaret Louise Browning Reeves and the late Jamie Alonzo Reeves. He was a U.S. Army veteran and formerly employed with Steel Heddle.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by step-children, Chris White of Oklahoma, Brad White of Greenville, Jeremy White of Simpsonville and Davery White of Greenville; brothers, Jamie “Ronnie” Reeves of Williamston and Keith Reeves of Greenville; six grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 pm Saturday, February 18 at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens.