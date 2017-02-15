The Journal

The Palmetto Business Association (PBA) will host the first Toast and Topics event on February 21st at 8 am at Williamston Town Hall.

Barret Foust, President and Owner of Goodwin Foust Custom Homes, will give a presentation on the State of South Carolina Real Estate, addressing future growth patterns, needs for infrastructure, and what to expect over the next decade in real estate trends.

Mill Town Place, a new restaurant opening in West Pelzer, is sponsoring the event. All area business people are invited. There is no charge for Palmetto Business Association members. Visitors are welcome to attend and can make a donation; all proceeds will benefit HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Excellence), a local non-profit that puts local resources in the hands of those in need.

For additional information about the Palmetto Business Association or about partnerships in the local community, contact Blake Sanders, President of PBA, by email at president@palmettobusiness.org