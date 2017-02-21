The Journal

UPDATE –

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride has indicated that the body of missing person Bert Henderson has been located in an area adjacent to the Henderson property in Easley. Coroner Greg Shore has been called to the scene.

The family has been notified. The death investigation has been turned over to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the numerous agencies who assisted in the search, including:

Abbeville County Search & Rescue

ACSO Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Mounted Search & Rescue (MSaR)

ACSO Aviation Unit

All District 1 and District 4 County Fire Departments

Anderson County Dispatch

Anderson Technical Rescue

Foothills K-9 Rescue

Greenville County Search & Rescue

Oconee County Search & Rescue

Pendleton Fire Department

Pickens County Search & Rescue

Pelzer Rescue Squad

Three & Twenty Fire Department

Upstate Incident Management Team

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Bert Henderson, age 60.

Mr. Henderson was reported missing Monday evening from his West Church Road home in Easley.

Sheriff’s K-9 Tracking Teams are on-scene and Anderson County Technical Rescue is also assisting with the search.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bert Henderson is asked to call their local law enforcement agency at 9-1-1.