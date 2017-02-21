Sheriff’s office searching for missing man – West Church Road
February 21, 2017
The Journal
UPDATE –
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride has indicated that the body of missing person Bert Henderson has been located in an area adjacent to the Henderson property in Easley. Coroner Greg Shore has been called to the scene.
The family has been notified. The death investigation has been turned over to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the numerous agencies who assisted in the search, including:
Abbeville County Search & Rescue
ACSO Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Mounted Search & Rescue (MSaR)
ACSO Aviation Unit
All District 1 and District 4 County Fire Departments
Anderson County Dispatch
Anderson Technical Rescue
Foothills K-9 Rescue
Greenville County Search & Rescue
Oconee County Search & Rescue
Pendleton Fire Department
Pickens County Search & Rescue
Pelzer Rescue Squad
Three & Twenty Fire Department
Upstate Incident Management Team
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Bert Henderson, age 60.
Mr. Henderson was reported missing Monday evening from his West Church Road home in Easley.
Sheriff’s K-9 Tracking Teams are on-scene and Anderson County Technical Rescue is also assisting with the search.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bert Henderson is asked to call their local law enforcement agency at 9-1-1.