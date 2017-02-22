The Journal

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway across the county:

Building and Codes

Due to State Inspector Registration requirements as outlined by the SC Building Codes Council, we are going to have to replace one of our Building Inspectors. Permitting/Inspections continues to be strong and this leaves us in a position to have to use other staff to off-set this, which in turn may affect other duties. We hope to have a replacement as soon as possible

Met with Development Standards to review plans submitted for permitting that’s part of a PD (Panned Development). Plans were approved as submitted

PERMITS SUBMITTED: 9 New Single-Family Dwelling Issued and 7 Addition-Renovation; 8 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 1 Swimming Pool; 1 Replacement; 1 Demolition; 56 issued for Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 7 Commercial Including: Antique Shop/Storage Building, Hope Fellowship bathroom addition and Updating Breakroom; 10 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

DRAWINGS SUBMITTED: Auto Zone Store # 6789 in Powdersville, Phillips Recoveries Office & Storage Building located off Cherokee Rd in Pelzer and Various resubmittals

Development Standards

SITE PLAN REVIEW:

§ Lauren Place Apartments (Preliminary) located on Brushy Creek Road and Old Pendleton Road.

§ New Manufacturing Facility located at 813 Joe Black Road, Williamston.

§ Wren High School Expansion

§ Midway Ridge, a PD (Planned Development) Lots 30, 36, & 37

LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED:

§ Final Elevation Certificate-Floodplain Development permit for 403 Henry Street, Pelzer

BUFFERYARDS:

§ Duke Energy/WS Lee Steam Plant

§ Craytonville Fire Department (Incomplete)

§ O’Reilly Automotive located on Highway 153

SUBDIVISIONS:

§ Three Bridges Subdivisons Phase II, 43 new residential lots

§ River Reserve Phase IV

§ Enclave at Airy Springs

Fleet Services

To see a listing of vehicles and equipment being sold visit the Anderson County Website at www.andersoncountysc.org You can then click ‘Online Auction’ to view inventory and register.

Roads & Bridges

Another employee left R&B for a local contractor this week. We now have a total of 11 vacancies: (2)-Sr. Equipment operators, (4)-CDL truck drivers, (3)-Equipment operators, (1)-Foreman, and (1)-Crew Leader.

2016-2017 Pavement Marking Preconstruction meeting. Weather permitting contractor will begin work next week.

Pile Installation bid for Shiloh Church Road West Bridge Replacement was opened on February 16th, 2017. The apparent low bidder is Community First Developers, LLC for a total of $57,400.

Stormwater

· 1 vacant Stormwater Inspector position. Applications are being accepted and interviews conducted currently.

· Efforts to dewater the work area for the Broadway Dam Repair project have continued. Intermittent rainfall has slowed progress somewhat.

· Staff conducted an in-person review with the design engineers for Bronson Ridge subdivision to expedite the permitting process.

· Approved Anderson Federal Credit Union at Hanna Crossing, and staff conducted the pre-construction conference.

· Received resubmittals for Weems Creek Cattle Company Poultry House and Hwy 81 Storage Buildings.

Solid Waste

· Solid Waste Department will be losing MEO II from the MRF on February 24, 2017. Employee will be moving to a Dispatchers position with the Sheriff’s Department, which offers a higher salary.

· “Shred Day” is scheduled for February 18, 2017 from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the Balloon Launch Field at the Anderson County Sports and Entertainment Center. Residents can bring up to 5 boxes or bags of paper material to be recycled.

· “The Great Anderson County Cleanup” will be held on March 25, 2017 from 8am until noon. There will be a Kick-Off Party for the event on March 6, 2017 at 6:00pm. Staff has scheduled 10 billboards around Anderson. Staff will be handing out post cards for the event at our convenience centers to help recruit volunteers for the clean-up.

· Working with the Town of Honea Path in finding a suitable landfill for disposal of debris from the Chiquola Mill Site.

Wastewater

· Have 1 ROW crew position open.

Met with Road & Bridges about relocation of force main on Shiloh Church Road.

Met with Economic Development about the sewer line for ACTMC.

Provided sewer as-built drawings, of collection system gravity lines, to engineers working on Re-Wa pump station that serves Highway 153.

Provided sewer information for Project Orange.

Performed 7 residential sewer tap inspections this week: 1 in Shiloh subdivision, 1 in Airy Springs, 3 in the Mirabella subdivision, 1 on Wild Hickory Circle, and 1 in the Hawks Ridge subdivision.

Performed vacuum testing and inspected grout work on manholes in the Three Bridges subdivision.

Met with contractors to discuss moving one of the air release valves on the Riverstone pump station force main. This air release valve is in the driveway for the new Rivermill subdivision off River Road and will be moved approximately 10 feet to avoid drive entrance. This project will be at the developer’s expense.

ROW crew raised a manhole in the Enclave @ River Reserve subdivision that was damaged by grading equipment. Installed two 4″grade rings to bring it above grade to prevent further damage. We also repaired another manhole on Broad Street in Iva that was hit by a mowing crew.

Animal Shelter

Have 1 full time position and 4 part time positions available.

Took in 117 animals (30 were owner surrender, 1 was a returned adoption, 11 were strays from the public and 75 were brought in from animal control)

We adopted out 99 animals during the week with our Valentail’s promotion.

26 animals were returned to their owners, 44 were transferred to rescues, 8 were euthanized (4 owner requested for illness)

First grade students from Calhoun Academy of the Arts came to PAWS and read to our dogs. This experience was amazing for our dogs and promoted reading skills for the children. The children are making adoption cards for the dog that they read to and we will hang them on our kennel to promote each dog. We look forward to making this an ongoing project!

PAWS were nominated to provide testimony about our life saving changes at the Best Friends National Conference. The conference includes some of the nation’s leading and cutting-edge authorities in animal welfare all working together to bring the country to no-kill by 2025.

We were able to save 97% of the animals in our care this week!









