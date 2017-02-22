The Journal

JACK HART, GLADYS E. ROSS, HILDRED LOTTS, DOROTHY GRACE MCWHITE GARRISON BABB, GEORGE HOWARD FOWLER, CHARLES RICHARD CAMPBELL SR., RONNIE TIMMS, ELIZABETH DUPUY, BETTY MCCLAIN, LILA PRICE

JACK HART

Jackie Cecil Hart, 76, of Piedmont, died Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Born in Corinth, MS, he was a son of the late Clyde Cecil and Easter Mae Young Hart. He was retired from Michelin. He attended Piedmont United Methodist Church and was a member of First Baptist Church Piedmont.

He is survived by daughter, Lisa Hart of Greenville; sister, Robbie Lou Hart Ellison of Seneca; and brother, Tommie Hart of Williamston.

Funeral service was held Saturday, February 18, in the chapel of Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615.

GLADYS E. ROSS

Gladys Emma Elizabeth Ross, 84, of Williamston, died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at McCall Hospice House, Simpsonville.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Luther Lonzo and Ida Mae Kates Ross. She retired from Mt. Vernon Mills. She was a member of Fork Shoals Baptist Church.

Survivors include sisters, Grace Ross Creamer and Marie Ross Creamer, both of Pelzer.

Funeral service was held Thursday, February 16, at Fork Shoals Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Fork Shoals Baptist Church, 110 Fork Shoals Rd., Pelzer, SC 29669

HILDRED LOTTS

WILLIAMSTON – Hildred Johnson Lotts, 86, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

Born in DeLand, FL, she was a daughter of the late C. Homer and Andress Sanders Johnson. She retired from Sun Trust Bank and was past president of the Woman’s Club in Arcadia, FL. She was a member of Williamston First Baptist Church, the Ruth Bible Study Class and the Mission Activators.

Survivors include daughter, Linda N. Seneca of Iva; sons, Ed Nazworth and wife, Jane of Easley, Steven F. Nazworth and wife, Holly of Piedmont, Michael S. Lotts and wife, Kat of Easley; sister, Mazie Livingston of Arcadia, FL; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by husbands, Vinnon Nazworth and Charles W. Lotts; sister, Nancy Foote.

Visitation was from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Williamston First Baptist Church.

The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. at the church. Entombment was at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Anderson.

Flowers were accepted, memorials may be made to the Williamston First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 477, Williamston, SC 29697.

DOROTHY GRACE MCWHITE GARRISON BABB

Dorothy Grace McWhite Garrison Babb, 95, of Piedmont, died February 14, 2017 in her home.

She was born in the West Gantt community to the late Arthur Tillman McWhite and Bertie Louise Myers McWhite.

She was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps Signal Sub-depot 35.

She retired from McWhite Jewelers in Fountain Inn.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was predeceased by her parents and her second husband Roy Babb.

She is survived by son, Carroll Eugene Garrison of Warrenton, VA; daughter, Susan Janette Garrison, M.D. of Houston, TX; the father of her children, William Eugene Garrison of Hendersonville, NC; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 20 at Augusta Road Baptist Church. Interment followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens, Piedmont.

Memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund of Augusta Road Baptist Church, 1823 Augusta Street, Greenville, SC 29605.

GEORGE HOWARD FOWLER

George Howard Fowler, 77, of Belton, husband of Margie Browning Fowler, of Belton, died Friday, February 17, 2017 at his home.

Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Bob E. and Maude Bailey Fowler.

He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: son, Howard Steven Fowler of Williamston; daughters, Rhonda Fowler and Ruth Ann Roberts, both of Williamston; step-daughter, Peggy Davis of Belton; brother, Wayne Fowler of Williamston; sister, Ruth Bagwell of Williamston; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Monday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund.

CHARLES RICHARD CAMPBELL, SR.

Charles Richard “Dick” Campbell, Sr., 88, of Pelzer, husband of the late Almond Julia Carroll Campbell, died Friday, February 17, 2017.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Julius Herman and Sallie Mae Garrison Campbell.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.

He retired from AT&T.

Surviving are son, Charles Richard Campbell, Jr. of Alpharetta, GA; daughter, Martha Jean Burroughs of Cary, NC; and six grandchildren;

Funeral service was held Sunday at Sandy Springs Baptist Church.

Entombment followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to Sandy Springs Baptist Church, 371 Sandy Springs Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.

RONNIE TIMMS

WILLIAMSTON—James Ronnie Timms, 55, loving husband and father, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of Thelma Iola Edens Timms of Williamston, and the late James Harold Timms. He was a machinist and was of the Church of God faith.

Additional survivors include his wife, Kenetha Stringer Timms of the home; daughter, Ashley Timms Craig (Matthew) of Central; sister, Sandra Guest (Dale) of Williamston; brother, Terry Timms (Sonja) of Williamston.

Visitation was held Wednesday, February 22, from 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The funeral followed at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel. The burial was at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family is at the home of his mother, 16 Gray Drive, Williamston, SC 29697.

ELIZABETH DUPUY

Elizabeth “Liz” Dupuy, wife of Joseph Dupuy, of Piedmont, died February 8, 2017.

She was born in Frankfurt, Germany.

She founded Furbaby Freedom Transport and Rescue in Piedmont.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Aleene, Joseph, Jr., and Mackenzie; brother, Bill; and her mother, Maureen.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 1215 Hwy. 14, Greer, SC 29650.

Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

BETTY MCCLAIN

PELZER – Betty Jo Anderson McClain, 82, wife of the late Clarence Oliver “Mac” McClain, Jr., passed away Monday, February 20, 2017.

Born in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Mack and Margaret Jones Anderson. She retired from Belk and was a member of Pelzer First Baptist Church.

She is survived by son, Randall K. McClain (Jayne) of Greenville; daughters, Terri M. Strickland (Ken) of Pelzer, Linda M. Fleming (Robbie) of Ninety Six and Jane M. Power (Scott) of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Lawson and Neely McClain, Mackey and Andy Boyter, Kevin and Andy Strickland, Anna and Chad Crawford, Ashley Pruitt and Jeremy Fleming, and Charlie Power; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by sister, Judy E. Anderson.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Wednesday, February 22, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 23, in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Garden of Memories in Belton.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680 or Alzheimer’s Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at the home.

LILA PRICE

Lila Octavia Campbell Price, of Greer, widow of Alfred Clinton Price, died Monday, February 20, 2017 at National Health Care, Greer.

Born in Gowensville, she was a daughter of the late Grace Turner Campbell Lynn and Samuel Broadus Campbell.

She was a member of Apalache Baptist Church and retired from Homelite in Greer.

Surviving are two daughters, Patsy Hunt of Greer and Delaine Blackwell of Irmo; three sons, Sam Price of Powdersville, Joe Price and Tim Price, both of Greer; two sisters, Marion Brown of Asheville, NC and Lettie Bright of Akron, OH; two brothers, Doug Campbell of Greer and Leon Campbell of Greenville; 11 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Apalache Baptist Church. Interment will be in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from Noon to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Greer Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 2013, Greer, SC 29652.

The family will be at their respective homes.