The Journal

By Stan Welch

Matters continue to move smoothly with the Piedmont Public Service Commission as they enter the new year. Incumbent commissioners Lib Pack and Rudy Rhodes were sworn in at the January meeting, after having faced no opposition in the general election.

In addition, the various committee chairmen retained those assignments,with Lib Pack serving as Recreation Committee Chair Rudy Rhodes ( Buildings and Grounds), Al McAbee (Fire Department), Terry Yates ( Lights ) and Commission Chairman Ed Poore (Finance). Craig Lawless was again appointed Parliamentarian/Secretary for the commission. Poore was reelected as Commission Chairman, while Rhodes was elected vice -chairman.

Chief Tracy Wallace reported that the fire trucks had been renumbered in compliance with a new system being gradually implemented by Greenville County to improve radio communications. He also reported that the department’s recently obtained and refurbished ladder truck has been finished, and training is underway to qualify all full time personnel to operate the truck, which gives the department a seventy foot vertical capability.