The Journal

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Feb. 20 – Officers were dispatched to 4 River Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. Information in the reports was lengthy however no arrest was made. The incident remains under investigation. B. K. Creel investigated.

June 15 – Kristie Diane Biggs, 35, 613 Foster Rd., Williamston was arrested for possession of stolen goods after officers observed a blue Chevy Impala on Main St. drive over the white line and run up on a curb. A Smith & Wesson 45 cal. handgun found in the glove compartment was reported stolen out of Greenville County. Biggs was transported to ACDC without incident. K. Anthony investigated.

Feb. 15 – Adam Kane Selman, 38, 706 Dean Spring Rd., Belton was arrested for outstanding bench warrant by WPD for driving under suspension after officers were notified that he was in custody at ACDC. Selman was served at the ACDC. Sgt. M. E. Eddleman investigated.

Feb. 16 – Helen F. Ausburn, 80, 100 Parker St., Williamston reported three incidents of forged check. The checks were cashed in the amounts of $340, $235 and $200 through a TD mobile deposit. The incident remains under investigation. K. Anthony investigated.

Feb. 16 – Amy Lee Jean Deese, 39, 213 Williams St., Ext. Williamston reported Michael Hughey busted through the front door and became verbally hostile towards her and got into a verbal altercation with another subject in the home. The incident remains under investigation. B. K. Creel investigated.

Feb. 17 – Sav-Way, 309 E. Main St., Williamston reported a gas drive off in which an older white male in a white work truck pumped $32.53 in gas and did not come in to pay for it. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

Feb. 17 – Dustin Lee Kelly, 22, 125 W. 1st St., Williamston was arrested for simple possession of marijuana after officers were dispached to the residence in reference to a drug complaint. According to reports a green leafy substance thought to be marijuana was found on the dash of the car. Kelly was arrested and transported to ACDC without incident. R. Drennon investigated.

Feb. 18 – Rindolph Paul, 21, 103 Middleton Blvd., Williamston was arrested for simple possession of marijuana after officers observed a vehicle approach them on Anderson Drive with the high beams on. According to reports a clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance was found inside the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to ACDC without incident. R. Drennon investigated.

Feb. 18 – A fifteen year old juvenile reported a red and white bag was left in Mineral Spring Park while he was skateboarding and was missing when he returned. The bag contained multiple tools and Mersa skateboard wheels valued at $70. B. K. Creel investigated.

Feb. 18 – Glenda Faye Norris, 43, 1807 Beaverdam Rd,. Williamston reported a lime green wallet containing a license, bank card, social security card and cash stolen while she was at the landrymat at 12 Greenville Dr. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.