The Journal

A Williamston man was killed around 11:15 pm Thursday night when a truck crashed into the bedroom of his home at Tripp Street and Whilden Drive in Williamston.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the man was pinned underneath the truck.

Shore said there were five children in the home at the time, and none of them were not injured. The mother was at work, according to Shore.

Shore said it is a tragedy but a miracle that the children were not injured because one child was in the bedroom with the father when the crash happened.

According to reports, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the driver of the truck, Austin Burdette, 20. He has been charged with felony DUI.

Burdette was driving south on Tripp Street when he went off the left side of the road, hit a sign, a fire hydrant, and an embankment, before the truck ended up in th home, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

West Pelzer Fire Department, Pelzer EMS, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Anderson County deputies were all on scene.