Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

Feb. 21 – John David Outlaw, 43, 14 Spring St., West Pelzer was arrested for possession of marijuana and two outstanding warrants after officers responded to 108 L St in reference to serving a warrant. According to reports, Outlaw was found in the bathroom and had 4.02 grams of a green leafy like substance field tested positive as marijuana. He was transported to WPS, issued a UTT for simple possession of marijuana and transported to ACDC. K. Anthony investigated.

Feb. 21 -DG, 521 West Main St., Williamston reported a shoplifting incident in which a white male wearing an orange hoodie and blue jeans took a pack of batteries and left the store without paying. The batteries were valued at $2. Z. T. Parks investigated.

Feb. 21 – William Anthony Alewine, 44, 115 Park Rd., Pelzer was arrested for failure to stop for a blue light, speeding and no registration after officers observed a motor scooter traveling 70 mph in a 30 mph zone on Tripp Street. The scooter was not displaying a tag. According to reports, the scooter accelerated towards Randall St. During the pursuit by officers, the scooter collided with the ditch inside the sharp curve on Tripp St., The suspect took off on foot and was chased trhought woods and for about 200 yards on the railroad tracks and an embankment. He was captured on Brookview Circle by another officer in a patrol car.. Alewine was transported to ACDC without any further incident. B. K. Creel, Z. T. Parks investigated.

Feb. 22 – Brenda AHill 52, 104 Davis St,. Williamston reported a vandalism incident in which a mailbox and trash cans were damaged apparently by being hit by a vehicle. Fragments of glass/mirror were found at the scene. Damage was estimated at $100. M. Roberts, Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

Feb. 22 – Officers responded to McDonalds, 4 West Main St. in reference to a domestic violence incident. According to reports the incident involved a custody of children and alleged threat. No arrest was made. The incident was to be presented to a judge. F. Eugene investigated.

Feb. 23 – Williamston officers responded to 221 Tripp St., in reference to assisting the SCHP and West Pelzer Fire Department with a traffic accident in which a vehicle left the roadway in a sharp curve and crashed into a residence causing a fatality to a man inside the home. According to reports, the driver was unresponsive and the deceased occupant of the residence was under the front end of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was removed and became combative and aggessively resisted when he woke up. The driver was detained and handcuffed until SCHP arrived. F. Eugene investigated.

Feb. 24 – Officers running radar at the intersection of Tripp St., and Mattison observed a vehicle traveling 96 mph in a 30 mph zone. According to reports the vehicle was observed going through a stop sign on Tripp St. at River Drive and again at River Drive and S. Hamilton. The chase was ended when officers lost visual sight of the vehicle near the gas tank farm at Belton. The vehicle was described as appearing to be a small older model dark color. Due to the speed and it being dark, officers were not able to provide additional details. B. K. Creel investigated.

Feb. 24 – Tyler Lee Crook, 26, 111 Arden Rd,. Pelzer was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle after officers were dispatched to River Drive and Shirley Drive in reference to a single vehicle collision (motorcycle). According to reports, officers observed Crook in the middle of the road where he appeared unresponsive but still breathing. He was transported by EMS to the hospital. After being discharged he was transported to ACDC without incident. B. K. Creel investigated.

Feb. 25 – Larry Donell Greenlee, 64, 301 Perry Rd, Greenvile was arrested for malicious damage to personal property and public disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the intersection of Main St, and Oak St. to assist Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Greenlee had hit the curb and damaged the yard located between First Baptist church and the old movie theater. The vehicle had two flat tires. Damage was estimated at $200. He was transported to ACDC without incident. Z. T. Parks investigated.

Feb. 25 – Caroline Elizabeth Segars, 20, 203 S. Hamilton St, Williamston reported a 2003 Jeep Liberty stolen by her boyfriend. The vehicle was located at Watson Village in Anderson A warrant was being sought for the named suspect. Z. T. Parks investigated.

Feb. 25 – Brooks Finley, 44, 816 Hurricane Rd., Pelzer reported a tag stolen from his 2007 Scion while at 16 McDonald Ave. in Williamston. B. K. Creel investigated.

Feb. 25 – Officers responded to 16 McDonald Ave. in reference to a stolen vehicle, stolen tag and vandalism incident. According to reports Dayde Coy, 17, 204 Pepper hIll Rd, Greenwood reported a 2014 Mazda RX8 stolen. The vehicle was pursued by a friend on Broadway Lake Road, past Honey Creek subdivision toward Iva. Awhile later the complainants mother contacted officers stating the SCHP was with her sons vehicle in Greenville County and that the vehicle had crashed. The vehicle was confirmed crashed with no occupants in Greenville County. The incident remains under investigation. B. K. Creel investigated.

Feb. 25 – John Dean, 56, 1017 Mill St,. Ext. reported a tire slashed on a vehicle while at 16 McDonald Ave. in Williamston. The tire was valued at $300. (See above incident.) B. Creel investigated.

Feb. 26 – Angela Annette Evatt, 51, 13 Calhoun St., Williamston reported a power meter missing from the power panel on the exterior of the residence. The meter was valued at $1500. B. K. Creel investigated.

Feb. 26 – Family Dollar, 1505 Anderson Dr., Williamston reported a shoplilfting incident in which a white male around 6 foot tall, wearing a camo hat, grey hoody with Under Armour X on the front and blue jeans loaded multiple items into a shopping cart including laundry detergent, laundry booster, several packs of 2XL and 3XL white t-shirts, duct tape, trash bags and other items. The items were placed into a large black trash can and taken from the store through the emergency exit. The man left ina small silver car driven by a multi-racial female wearing a white shirt with blue coat and a red purse. The vehicle left travellilng towards Belton on Foster Rd. The items were valued at $550. The incident remains under investigation.B. K. Creel investigated.

Feb. 27 – Kristie Diane Biggs, 36, 613 Foster Rd., Williamston was arrested for public disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to East Main St. and observed her at the ATM at BBT Bank. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.