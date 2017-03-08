The Journal

The Anderson School District One Board of Trustees approved the following personnel recommendations during their recent meeting at Powdersville High School:

Administrative – Robbie Binnicker, Assistant Superintendent for Administration; Jane Harrison, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum; Becky Brady, Director of Personnel; Deborah Joye,

Director of Nutrition Services; Travis Thomas, Director of Finance; Dr. Brian Keith, Director of Special Services; Lisa Cassidy, Director of Planning and Development; Christie Shealy, Director of Testing; Andria Hancock, Director of Technology; Chris Lesley, Director of Maintenance.

Leave – Lindsay Nix, Art Teacher, Powdersville Elementary.

Recommendations – Randee Dorontich, Spanish, Wren High; Anthony Frate, Science, Wren High; Diana Garcia, Resource, West Pelzer Elementary; Maggie Garland, SC OI/DD, Palmetto Elementary; Sarah Harbaugh, Resource, Palmetto Elementary; Ryan Norton, SC LD, Powdersville High; Lindsey Owen, Resource; Palmetto Elementary; Kristan Penland, Art, Wren Middle; Krystin Vargo, Palmetto Elementary.

Resignation – Carla Nash, Media Specialist, West Pelzer Elementary; Corey Davis, Grade 7 Math, Palmetto Middle.

Retirement – Sharon Southerlin, Speech Pathologist, Spearman Elementary.

Transfers – Lisa Brown, Fifth Grade, Palmetto Elementary to Sixth Grade Teacher, Palmetto Middle. Tamara Cox, Instructional Technologist, will transfer to Media Specialist at Wren High.Nadia Granger, LD Resource, Palmetto Elementary School to Classroom, Palmetto Elementary. Katie Howard, 5 ESOL, Cedar Grove Elementary, 5 LAUNCH, West Pelzer Elementary will transfer to 1.0 teacher at West Pelzer Elementary. Amy Lanford, Sixth Grade, Wren Middle to Fifth Grade Teacher, Hunt Meadows Elementary.

Also Shannon McCombs, Fourth Grade, Spearman Elementary to Sixth Grade Teacher at Powdersville Elementary.Tracy Payne, Fifth Grade, Hunt Meadows Elementary, will transfer to Media Specialist at Palmetto Elementary. Joanna Watkins, Social Studies, Palmetto High, will transfer to Media Specialist at Palmetto High. Kristi White, Speech Pathologist at Concrete Primary and Powdersville Middle to Speech Pathologist, Spearman Elementary School. Ashley Williams, Sixth Grade, Palmetto Middle to Fourth Grade Powdersville Elementary.