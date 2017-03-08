The Journal

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the follwoing projects underway across Anderson Countyu:

Building and Codes

Department Manager attended a Community Meeting at Orville Baptist Church to discuss the process of Substandard Housing Enforcement. We also discussed the progress the County has made over the past 3 years demolishing homes within the area and in Anderson County as a whole. The Petition of Complaint for Substandard Housing and our Tall Grass Complaint Forms were handed out for future use.

PERMITS SUBMITTED: 18 New Single-Family Dwelling and 6 Addition-Renovation; 6 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 1 Swimming Pool; 1 Replacement; 9 Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 7 Commercial Including: Cook Dental Office, Phillips Recoveries, Ingles Store #39 Remodel, Ingles Store #240 Remodel, Salvation Army HVAC Change-out, Duke Energy Electrical Service, Sign for Floral Imports; 16 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

DRAWINGS SUBMITTED: Ingles Store #39 Renovation located off Hwy 24 @ Whitehall Rd., Ingles Store #240 Renovation located off Hwy 81, Up-Fit for future hotdog restaurant off Hwy 81 South, Laurel Street Village II Apartments located in Honea Path, O’Reilly Auto Parts Sign, Real-Op Monument Sign, Slabtown Cabinets Up-Fit to Existing Building located off Old Greenville Hwy, Stop-A-Minit #28 Sign and Various resubmittals

Development Standards

UPCOMING MEETINGS:

§ Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on March 9, 2017 at 5:15PM to hear the following variance requests;

§ Application to replace a doublewide mobile home with a single wide mobile home located on Iler Street, Pelzer

LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED:

§ Ridgetop Mulch & Supply Company located on Hurricane Creek Road.

§ Sullivan Hills, a PD (Planned Development) Lots 27 & 28.

SUBDIVISIONS:

§ Three Bridges Phase II , 33 residential lots(Final Approval)

§ Cobb’s Glenn Townhouse Development(Developer to buildout on remainders lots)

COMPLIANCE ISSUE:

§ Midway Road Hunting Preserve-SCDNR conducted inspection for compliance.

Fleet Services

The online auction is still going great. We still need to spend a little more time getting some units to crank and run. They have been in the boneyard sitting for many years. We are doing everything we can to keep the cost and labor to a minimum. Units that can sell as running will increase the resale value.

We are also pulling units from the Sheriff’s Office, inspecting and preparing them for the online auction.

Roads & Bridges

09 vacancies: We were able to fill two positions this week, but received a two week notice from one of our equipment operators who was offered a “better paying job”. (2)-Sr. Equipment operators, (4)-CDL truck drivers, (1)-Equipment operators, (1)-Foreman, (1)-Crew Leader.

Grading Crew preformed maintenance on a gravel road off Mike McConnell Road (None Road). Repaired a cross over pipe on Brookside Drive in distract 5 and started removing a fence on Mayfield School Road for a 72″ pipe replacement project starting soon.

Bridge crew repaired wing walls on Hatton’s Ford Road Bridge, started a bridge deck repair on Cooper Road and investigated/developed a plan to repair the wooden bridge piles on Cleveland Road Bridge.

Ditching crew repaired a large washed area in the ditch line at Manse Jolly recycle center, and ditched as requested by citizen work order request.

Vegetation crew-all 7 crews are finishing their booming rounds, mowing season starts April 03.

Sign crews made proactive sign updates in the Homeland Park area, posted a two week notice signs on Scotts Bridge Road for the bridge crew. Roads expected to be closed a few days for bridge repairs.

2016-2017 Pavement Marking Contractor striped double-yellow centerlines and white edge lines on Burris Road, Mill Creek Road, Mt. Vernon Church Road, Crawford Road, Joe Black Road, Looper Road, Maxcy Drive, Shiloh Church Road, Whitten Road, Fire Tower Road, Jones Chapel Road, Hix Road, and Nunnally Road.

Guardrail Materials bid for Stock for maintenance was opened on March 2, 2017. The apparent low bidder is Bagwell Fence Company for a total of $9,328.23.

Stormwater

A candidate for the vacant stormwater inspector position has been selected. Her work experience includes time with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. She will begin work March 13th.

Staff participated in a joint surface water sampling event related to the Plantation Pipeline gasoline spill at Lewis Drive in Belton. Representatives from Plantation Pipeline, DHEC, and stormwater staff collected water samples from multiple stream reaches beginning at the spill site and extending to Broadway Lake. The results are expected to be known in approximately 2 weeks.

The Panel Truss project was reviewed for the second time and comments returned to the design professional. Some comments from the first review were not addressed in the re-submission.

The third review of the Open Arms project was completed. Approval could not be granted due to previous comments going unaddressed.

The review process for the Bronson Ridge subdivision project is nearly complete. An approvable plan has been received after four full-submission reviews, multiple fragmented email reviews, and a review meeting.

A progress meeting for the Broadway Dam repairs was held. The project is on-schedule in spite of setbacks related to the unexpected amount of groundwater in the excavation area. The plunge pool is nearly complete, and the foundations for the new pipe will be started next week.

The plan reviewer met with the Hemlock Phase II subdivision design professional to assist with the creation of the third plan submission.

Approval issued and pre-con held for Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

Received new application for Ingles #73 – Powdersville.

The initial review was conducted for Tract 2 Huntington Rd.

Solid Waste

· Have 2 part time positions open (MEO II and Convenience Center Ambassador) and 2 full time positions open (Truck Driver and Convenience Center Ambassador).

· “The Great Anderson County Cleanup” will be held on March 25, 2017 from 8am until noon. There will be a Kick-Off Party for the event on March 6, 2017 at 6:00pm. Staff has scheduled 10 billboards around Anderson. Staff is handing out post cards for the event at our convenience centers to help recruit volunteers for the clean-up. We are also contacting previous volunteers, local businesses and churches to help with the cleanup.

· Staff met with Keep Anderson County Beautiful Board to give an update on the Shred Day and SC Litter Association Conference. Upcoming Events were also discussed.

· Staff is planning to be part of several events on Earth Day. The Anderson County Museum, Anderson Mall and the Jeep Cruise-In have all reached out to KACB and the Solid Waste Department to help plan and have a presence at these Earth Day events for children.

· Environmental Enforcement issued a 90 day Clean-Up order on property on Belhaven Rd. due to trash in the yard and 24 untagged vehicles.

· Cleaned up 21 bags of trash on Bridges Road due to illegal dumping.

· Cleaned up 66 tires on WT Wyatt Rd. in Easley due to illegal dumping.

· Cleaned up a bag of trash, utility pole and 12 tires at the Timmerman Jr. Boat Ramp in Pelzer due to illegal dumping.

· At the King David Convenience Center, Environmental Enforcement caught a new contractor illegally dumping construction debris. They were educated by the officer on the proper disposal of construction materials. Enforcement is continuing to focus on the prevention of contractors using our sites illegally.

Wastewater

· Waste Connections hauled 16.15 tons of sludge from 6&20 WWTP to the landfill.

· Road Maintenance crew removed old septic aeration tank at 6&20. After removing the tank it was hauled to Omnisource Recycling Center.

· We are sampling for our 1st set of monthly samples at 6&20 WWTP for the month of March.

· Provided sewer infrastructure information for possible development in Powdersville at the intersection of Hood road and Highway 153

· Provided sewer infrastructure information for possible development in Powdersville on Circle Road

· A section of force main from the Winding Stream pump station was moved 9 feet onto our easement and replaced with new pipe. The existing force main was off the Anderson County easement and too close to a home that is being built. A new water tap and by-pass hook up was installed at the pump station valve box during construction.

· ROW crew cut the sewer lines inside the Commercial Park on Wall St. in Powdersville this week. Raised one manhole that was below grade approximately 6 inches and repaired 2 manholes due to being hit by equipment.

· The ROW crew replaced an eight inch manhole frame with a four inch frame on HWY 153. According to SCDOT this manhole was in their highway right of way, and needed to be at the roadside grade level.

Animal Shelter

Currently have 2 full time positions open and 2 part time positions open.

Took in 81 animals this week (24 were owner surrender, 6 were returned adoptions, 45 were from animal control, 6 were strays)

Adopted out 68 animals, 1 died, 11 were euthanized (3 owner requested due to illness), 9 were returned to their owner and 22 were sent to rescue.

Clinic did 85 spay/neuter surgeries

Started our Adoption Ambassador Program that allows people to “borrow” our dogs for a day or weekend. This will be great exposure for our dogs and allow them time out of the facility. This weekend they are going hiking and to Clemson for an event. We are excited about new adoption programs for our large dogs.