The Journal

Through Envision WilliamstonThe Town of Williamston through the Envision Williamston economic development program is now taking applications for Facade Improvement Grants.

Funding for the program is provided through the Palmetto Business Association in partnership with The Municipal Association of South Carolina and Envision Williamston (EW).

The Facade Improvement Grant Program (FIGP) provides financial assistance to commercial property owners and business owners within the town limits for certain improvements.

According to Envision Williamston Executive Director Sonya Crandall, the purpose of the FIGP is to support the revitalization of the Town’s commercial corridors by stimulating private investment in high-quality improvements that enhance the appearance of buildings and properties and eliminate blight and non-conforming design standards.

The program provides for a one-time reimbursement grant with the amount not to exceed $2,000 with the business owner providing a match of 50%.

Improvements eligible for a grant include exterior cosmetic and/or structural building improvements, painting, signage, windows, and awnings which are visible from the street.

Applications for the Facade Improvement Grant Program will be accepted through April 28, 2017, Crandall said.

Owners of commercial buildings in the Town of Williamston are eligible. Business owners/managers who are leasing a building for which improvements are proposed can also apply but must submit a letter from the property owner giving consent and approval of proposed project plans.

For more information: www.envisionwilliamston.com or contact Sonya at sonyacew@gmail.com