The Journal

Beginning this week Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will be featured on A&E’s new “Live PD” television show. The show airs every Friday from 9pm-12am. A&E offers viewers an unscreened and unfiltered look inside the country’s busiest police forces and this spring the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will be one of the featured agencies.

Each Friday, the new documentary series, Live PD, will use dash cams along with a variety of video technology to capture the work and duties performed by the men and women of Greenville’s finest. In addition to the live coverage, studio host, ABC’s Dan Abrams, alongside Dallas Police Department

Detectives Rich Emberlin and Kevin Jackson, will guide viewers through their viewing experience by providing insight to what the audiences are watching.

Sheriff Will Lewis is thrilled about the series feature and sees it as a groundbreaking opportunity for the public to see what really goes on in the eyes of law enforcement and what our deputies encounter during their day to day operations. As Sheriff Lewis suggests, “This is an opportunity for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to fulfill our obligation of transparency.” The Sheriff’s Office is thankful to A&E and hopes the public will use this resource to grasp a better understanding of what the men and women in law enforcement face each day.