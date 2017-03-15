The Journal

The Fork Shoals Historical Society will hold a fundraising event at City Scape Winery on Saturday, Mar. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include wine tasting, low counrty boil, music and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 per person day of event. The event will be held rain or shine and attendees must be 21 or older to attend. City Scape Winery is located at 589 Dunklin Bridge Rd., Pelzer. For information call 864.561.2504 or 640.2596 or email forkshoalshs@gmail.com.