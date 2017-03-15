The Journal

CORNELIA BOWEN, NANCY MAYFIELD, MARY D. JULIAN, ELAINE WEST, MILDRED ELIZABETH BRADLEY ARFLIN, MARILYN ELIZABETH SITTON, JOSEPH ANDREW McCALL SR., CAROL SCOTT

CORNELIA BOWEN

WILLIAMSTON – Janie Cornelia Nalley Bowen, 97, wife of the late Jehu Chastain “J.C.” Bowen, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Olin Eugene Nalley, Sr. and Hortense Durham Nalley. She retired from Deluxe Cleaners and was a member of First Baptist Church Williamston. She was also a member of the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club, Faith Bible Class and Order of the Eastern Star, Williamston Chapter.

She is survived by daughters, Frances Barnett (Roy) of Winnsboro and Jeane Bowen (Tommy McIntyre) of Simpsonville; brother-in-law, Roy Bowen; sisters-in-law, Mary Nalley and Faye Bowen; grandchildren, Jena Johnson (Eric), Bill Barnett (Rebecca) and Bob Barnett (Pam); great-grandchildren, Reid and Jaycie Johnson, Anna, Will, Emily and Robert Barnett.

She was predeceased by sister, Sarah Corn; brothers, Ford, W.T., Homer, Haskell, Olin Jr. and Ray Nalley.

Visitation was from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Sunday, March 12, at First Baptist Church Williamston. The service followed at 2:00 pm in the church. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens, SC.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Williamston, P.O. Box 477, Williamston, SC 29697.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com

NANCY MAYFIELD

Nancy Jeanette Lollis Mayfield, 76, of Pelzer, wife of Joel Lester Mayfield, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late John Harrison and Elizabeth Sargent Lollis.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, Joel Anthony “Tonnie” Mayfield of Pelzer; daughter, Cindy Gail Mayfield Martin of the home; brother, J.H. Lollis, Jr. of Pelzer; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 10, in the Chapel of Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

MARY D. JULIAN

Mary D. Julian, 94, of Piedmont, died Friday, March 3, 2017.

She was predeceased by her husband, John “Norman” Julian.

Surviving are son, James Julian of Piedmont; three grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.

A burial will be at a later date in Michigan.

ELAINE WEST

Carol Elaine Slagle West, 70, of Williamston, widow of Charles Lee West, died Friday, March 10, 2017.

Born in IN, she was the daughter of the late William Harvey and Irene Annabelle Craig Slagle. She was retired from the Social Security Administration, and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Surviving is a brother, Larry Slagle of IN.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, March 15, at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Williamston Lions Club, P.O. Box 100, Williamston, SC 29697.

MILDRED ELIZABETH BRADLEY ARFLIN

Mildred Elizabeth Bradley Arflin, 76, of Anderson, wife of Hansel “Hank” Arflin, died Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Franklin and Edna Naomi Russell Bradley.

She retired from Rice Mill and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are; son, Tony Arflin of Belton; daughter, Angie Branyon of Honea Path; brothers, Tim and Edward Bradley, both of Piedmont, and Steven Bradley of Belton; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Burial followed at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church.

MARILYN ELIZABETH SITTON

Marilyn Elizabeth Sitton met her big brother Ricky Sitton Jr. on Heaven’s playground Saturday March 11, 2017. Marilyn was born February 10, 2016 and is the daughter of Elizabeth Brown and Ricky Sitton, (Williamston, SC) the triplet sister of Maddison and McKenzie Sitton, (Williamston, SC) and has two big brothers Jayvion and Jayden Sitton (Greenville, SC). Marilyn is the God Daughter of Krystal Wells and Corey Hall (Powdersville, SC). She is also survived by Maternal grandparents Randy Bryant, (Greenville SC) Stacy Smith (Williamston, SC) and Josie Guzzo (Taylors, SC). Paternal grandparents Margaret Sitton and Ricky Mills (Greenville, SC). Marilyn was loved dearly by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Dear Friends. She is predeceased by her Grandmothers Caroline Smith, Francis Sitton, Aunt Mary Elizabeth, and a Brother Ricky Sitton Jr. Unity Mortuary in Williamston, SC will be handling arrangements and the family will be at the home. The family wants to offer their sincere thanks to the Pediatric Staff at Greenville Memorial Hospital and everyone for their love and support during this extremely difficult time.

JOSEPH ANDREW McCALL, SR.

JOSEPH ANDREW McCALL, SR., age 96 of Athens, Tenn. passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in NHC of Athens. He was a native of Pelzer, South Carolina, resident of McMinn County, Tenn. since 1964, and was a son of the late Alvin Augustas McCall, Sr. and Mae Belle Sargent McCall and preceded in death by six Brothers: Gordon, Norman, Manley, Jones, Alvin Jr. and Robert McCall and Five Sisters: Lillie McCall, Margaret Prater, Dorothy Phillips, Martha Giles, and Betty Fennell.

He was retired from Independent Life Insurance Co, as a District Manager. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens, Tn., and was an instructor with Insurer’s Underwriters. He served in World War II serving as a military policeman and combat Medic.

Survivors: Wife of 75 years: Hazel McCrary McCall of Athens, Tenn. Daughter and Son-in-law: Nancy and Dan Thompson of Knoxville, Tenn. Son and Daughter-in-law: Joe and Pat McCall of Niota, Tenn. Four Grandchildren spouses : Alyx Thompson, Andy ( Katy) McCall , Chris ( Stephanie) McCall and Michael ( Betsey) McCall, Seven Great Grandchildren several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday in the Chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Dr. Jason Clark officiating.

Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Family. The family will receive friends from 1-2 Thursday in the funeral home.

Those wishing may make Memorial Contributions to First Baptist Church Building Fund 306 Ingleside Ave., Athens, Tenn. 37303. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tenn. in charge of arrangements.

CAROL SCOTT

PIEDMONT – Our mother, Carol Chasteen Scott of Piedmont SC, passed away quietly at home in the early hours of March 13, 2017. She was 80 years young. Mama was born, lived and died within a 1 mile radius, in the Mill Village of Piedmont which she loved. While we will shed a tear at her passing, angels in heaven rejoice at her return.

Mama was born on August 24, 1936 to JT and Vessie (Galloway) Chasteen, the second of 4 children. She graduated from Piedmont High School in 1954, where she was elected as Miss High Miss her senior year. Mama and her high school sweetheart, Bobby Ray Scott, were married on July 2, 1954. She was the best mom in the world, as she stayed home with us until we started school. She worked in the textile industry for 37 years, beginning in the mill office in Piedmont and ultimately holding several administrative positions, with offshoot companies of J.P. Stevens.

Mama is survived by her husband Bobby of 62 years. And also by her children: Wayne “The Boss” (Julie) Scott of Layton UT, Robin “The Rebel” (Maria) Scott of Greenwood SC, Derallin “Junior” (Geary) Morrow of Piedmont, and Debbie “The Baby” (Ron) Best of Cross Hill SC. She had 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mama is also survived by her sister Margie Allen and sister-in-law Peggy Chasteen, both of Piedmont. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Ronald and Reggie Chasteen, one granddaughter Shalon Rogers, and one great granddaughter Caroline Reynolds.

Mama and Daddy provided a warm and loving home environment for us, which created a joyous childhood for each of us children. She had a way of making each of her grandchildren think that they were her favorite, in the way that she lovingly treated them and gave them individual attention. As her great grandchildren came along and she aged, her activity was less, but her love and enthusiasm for them was not.

Mama fought a noble battle with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) during her last year of life. Last summer, a short 9 days after brain surgery, mama and daddy spent a week at the beach with much of her family where wonderful, lasting memories were made.

Please join us as we celebrate mama’s life with a visitation on Thursday, March 16, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service will be on Friday, March 17, at 11 a.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680 or to Glioblastoma Cancer Research, American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family is at the home.

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com