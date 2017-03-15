  • Online Edition

Palmetto Business Association to meet Mar. 21

March 15, 2017   The Journal

The Palmetto Business Association will meet Tuesday, March 21 at 12 noon at Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williamston.
The meeting is expected to be about one hour.
Agenda items include Clay Shoot (April 21), Easter Egg Hunt (April 7), and Party in the Park. The guest speaker for the April After-Hours Event will also be announced..
For more information contact Blake Sanders President, Palmetto Business Association, PO Box 503 Williamston, 29697 or email president@palmettobusiness.org

