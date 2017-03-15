  • Online Edition

Republican precinct reorganizing meeting Mar. 20

March 15, 2017   The Journal

The Anderson County Republican Party will hold its biennial precinct reorganization on Monday, March 20. Republican voters living in the Williamston, Williamston Mill, Pelzer, West Pelzer, and Cedar Grove precincts will meet that night at the Calvary Baptist Church social hall in Williamston at 6:30 p.m.
All registered voters who identify as Republicans are welcome to attend. Those in attendance will elect delegates to the County Convention which will be held on April 17.

