On the Saluda – Anderson County held a ribbon cutting Monday, for a second ADA floating kayak launch facility on the Saluda River. The accessible floating kayak launch facility provides an opportunity for all to transfer independently into kayaks beginning their journey down the Saluda River.

The new kayak launch is a $130,000 project funded partly by Anderson County as well as a Duke Energy Water Resources Fund. The Duke Energy Foundation grant provided the majority of funding, Anderson County received $99,508 toward the project. Duke Energy’s partnership allowed Anderson County to move forward with its plan to install an additional ADA kayak launch facility promoting active living and enjoyment for all its citizens, disabled residents, and visitors.

“It’s truly a great day in Anderson County,” said County Councilwoman Cindy Wilson, District 7. “Anderson County continues to be a trailblazer in providing equal access to all recreational enthusiasts on the Saluda River, while offering a unique and positive economic impact to our local economy.”

ADA launch sites are the core of Anderson County’s Saluda River Corridor Development Plan, and are being implemented along the 48-mile river between the Saluda Lake Dam and the Town of Ware Shoals Dam. Anderson County has aggressively implemented its access improvement plan, and is working with other counties alongside the river to establish miles of paddling opportunities in Upstate South Carolina.

“The Timmerman Jr. Kayak Launch represents the formal expansion into section two of the corridor development plan; a beautiful 6.5-mile stretch between the Piedmont Dam and the Upper Pelzer Dam. Dedicated Upstate partners as well as the Annual Saluda River Rally are the key to the successes of this Blueway. This year’s rally, scheduled for the first weekend in June, will attract many more new and repeat event paddlers. For more rally details, visit saludariverrally.com or find us on Facebook.” – Matt Schell, Parks Department

The first public ADA Kayak Launch facility in South Carolina was installed on the Saluda River in 2012 at Dolly Cooper Park. In 2013, a fishing deck was constructed to the left of the floating kayak launch through the efforts and oversight of an Eagle Scout project. Ben Otto Sunderman earned his Eagle Scout distinction, upon completion of the project creating an accessible fishing deck that was constructed with a wide access ramp and railing, which leads to the deck with lowered rails for accessibility to disabled residents and visitors.

“The Saluda River is an amazing natural resource located right here in our backyard that is an asset to be explored; and, one that is truly opened to the public, regardless of physical limitations. It is a beautiful thing to offer river access to all residents and visitors of Anderson County.” – Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns

The kayak launch facility is located at 15 Capers Street, Pelzer.