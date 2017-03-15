The Journal

Williamston Police officers reported a light week of activity. Among incidents investigated were the following:

Mar. 7 – Officers were dispatched to 7 Academy St. in reference to a domestic call. According to reports, Brandy Lee Shew, 42, told officers her boy friend had moved out of the house and taken her 22 cal. rifle and case valued at $318. The incident remains under investigation. S. T. Parks investigated.

Mar. 10 – Officers investigated a domestic incident in which Keri Nicole Chastain, 24, 1 East 4th Street, Williamston reported her boy friend had assaulted her causing bruises and scratches in several places. The boy friend was not on the scene when officers arrived. F. Eugene investigated.

Mar. 12 – Troy Randall Woodson, 62, 317 Belton Dr., Williamston was arrested for driving under the influence after officers observed a red truck cross over the center line on Main Street. After several tests he was transported to WPD where he was issued a traffic ticket and then transported to ACDC without incident. Z. T. Parks investigated.