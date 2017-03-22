The Journal

Envision Williamston Executive Director Sonya Crandall announced recently that the program is launching two new projects to encourage beautification, growth and economic development in the town.

Envision Williamston is accepting proposals for a research project called the “Mustang Alley Feasibility Study.”

A pre-release of the Request for Proposals was launched in February, but is being released again with an expanded scope and revised timeline. Landscape Architects and Structural Planning Engineers are invited to apply.

The research will explore the creation of a “pocket park” or alleyway, and an outdoor pavilion for small town gatherings and events.

MASC’s Hometown Economic Development Grant program and the South Carolina Heritage Corridor are the cosponsors of the study.

For more information, go to www.envisionwilliamston.com/programs and click on Projects-RFPs.

The second major initiative is the Main Street Challenge Program. This program is an entrepreneurial start-up competition for the purpose of generating additional retail occupancy in Williamston.

The Main Street Challenge offers an incentive package in excess of $10,000 to each of the winning entrepreneurs. The Small Business Development Center based at Clemson University is providing hands on assistance to all semi-finalists. Come and let your entrepreneurial spirit grow! For more information, go to www.envisionwilliamston.com/programs and click on the Main Street Challenge.

For more information contact Sonya Crandall, Executive Director, Envision Williamston at sonyacew@gmail.com; or call 864-847-7473 or go to the Envision Williamton website at www.envisionwilliamston.com.