The Journal Online Edition – Week of Mar. 22, 2017
News Week of Mar. 22, 2017
Pelzer considering moving town clerk’s office
US Highway 29 improvements scheduled over next two years
PBA to expand Party in the Park to ticketed event
Piedmont Fire Department Ladder Truck now in service
Williamston projects to include sidewalks
Envision Williamston announces two new projects
Shiloh Church Road to close for bridge work
Palmetto Business Association Easter Egg Hunt April 8
PBA to hold Sporting Clay Tournament
Absentee voting open for Senate District 3 primary
Williamston Police Report
Anderson County residents face federal gun, drug charges
Around the County . . .
Single vehicle accident
Obituaries Week of March 22
Propane leak – Beaverdam Baptist Church
Pedestrian struck – Rehobeth School Rd
