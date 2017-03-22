The Journal

During their meeting Tuesday, members of the Palmetto Business Association (PBA) discussed plans for several upcoming events and gave their consent for the organization to move forward on a proposal to expand their Party in the Park event.

The organization is partnering with a professional event promoter to expand to be a ticketed event featuring a mid-stream name entertainer, according to PBA President Blake Sanders.

Sanders said that to encourage growing the town they wanted to put on a larger event.

The partnership with TRZ Event Management in Anderson will be for an event with a budget of approximately $30,000, with TRZ fronting $15,000, and the balance coming from the town, $10,000 and PBA, $5000.

PBA business members and vendors will be able to participate at no cost as they have at previous events, Sanders said.

Sponsors could also be solicited to recoup expenses, according to Sanders.

TRZ will manage and market the event which will be staged on the ball fields located behind town hall in Williamston.

The event will be family oriented and will include food vendors, alcohol sales and a separate kids area. It will be scheduled for late July or early August. Proceeds from the event, if any, will be divided among the town, PBA and TRZ.

Williamston Mayor Mack Durham said his vision is to expand downtown with entertainment and family events to bring people in.

He said the town has experience with local events and is looking to provide more adult oriented events for families with kids.

“It is an important step for the community and the Palmetto Business Association,” he said. “Williamston has been at the forefront of activities that spill over into the neighboring communities and we want to continue with that partnership.”

Sanders said that the PBA organization is not an event programmer, but his focus is making it a business organization with after hours events and networking opportunities. “We sponsor events, but don’t manage them,” he said.

The first year the organization sponsored three Party in the Park events and last year went to one.

PBA members heard from Jerry Adkins about the Mike Muth Basketball Scholoarship Fund.

The fund has awarded 32 scholarships to local students at Palmetto High to help with their pursuit of a college degree.

Information about the fund or tax deductible donations may be made by contacting Dale Bell at dalebell2010@hotmail.com

Also discussed were upcoming events including the PBA Easter Egg Hunt on April 8, a Business After Hours on April 18 and a Sporting Clay Tournament on April 21.