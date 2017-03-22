The Journal

The County’s Roads and Bridges Department will close a portion of Shiloh Church Road near Highway 17 in the Wren community on Tuesday, April 4, to replace the west bridge near Shiloh Creek Subdivision.

The roadway will be closed between Highway 17 and Cane Hill Drive C-01-0307 for approximately one year.

The new bridge is scheduled to be open to traffic by April 4, 2018.

The existing road and bridge near Highway 17 is too narrow for the volume of trucks using the road. The new bridge will be a 30 feet long precast concrete hallow-cored slab, 33-feet wide with concrete parapets on each side. Approximately 1,000 feet of roadway near intersection of Highway 17 will be reconstructed. Estimated construction cost of $240,000 funded through the County’s general fund with Roads and Bridges providing labor and equipment.

The posted detour will follow Highway 17 north to Hurricane Creek Road.