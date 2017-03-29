The Journal

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway across the county:

Animal Shelter

1. Have 3 full time animal caretaker positions open, 3 part time animal caretaker positions open and a part time maintenance position open.

2. Took in 136 animals this week: 54 owner surrender, 8 return adoptions, 54 from animal control and 20 strays.

3. Adopted out 57 animals, 1 died, 7 were euthanized (1 owner request due to illness), 12 animals were returned to their owners and 28 were transferred to rescue groups.

4. 84 spay/neuter surgeries in the clinic.

5. Turned one of the cat holding rooms into our volunteer headquarters.

6. Received $400.59 in cash donations and approximately $175 worth of food.

7. First Quality donated 18 cases of paper towels and 30 cases of puppy pads.

8. We adopted out 132 animals during our St. Petrick’s Day Adoption Special.

9. This week we were able to save 96% of the animals in our care!

10. We would like to thank county council for providing an appreciation luncheon for the staff. They thoroughly enjoyed the pizza and the opportunity to show off the animals!

Building and Codes

1. Have one vacant position (Building Inspector I).

2. Two (2) additional substandard properties have been added to our Phase II Demolition Plan which has been released: 1) 136 Elgin Drive and 2) 136A Elgin Drive, for a total of 6 properties. We continue to make progress in cleaning up these dilapidated structures thanks to County Council

3. PERMITS SUBMITTED: 13 New Single-Family Dwelling; 2 Addition-Renovation; 7 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 5 Swimming Pools; 3 Replacement; 8 Demolition; 97 for Electrical and HVAC Upgrades; 9 Commercial Including: Dollar General Store – Liberty Hwy, McDonald’s Remodel and Drive Thru Improvements, Ingles #240 Renovation, Ingles # 39 Renovation, Panel-Truss Manufacturing Up-Fit, Panel Truss Manufacturing – Electrical to Storage Building, Patrick B. Harris Hospital Utility Building Up-Fit, Sun Shine Daycare Renovation, Electrical to Blair Mills Warehouse; 16 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

4. DRAWINGS SUBMITTED: Davis Steel Building located of Old Williamston Road, Dominion Senior Living – Primary Building Located off Hwy 81 North, Dominion Senior Living – Utility Building, First Quality – Cannonball 4 Concrete Package, Hooker Metal Building located of Alene Hills Way, Tripp Addition located off Hwy 81 North and Various resubmittals

Development Standards

1. UPCOMING MEETINGS & HEARINGS:

New Land Use Permit Application for a proposed Chicken poultry operation. The Planning Commission will review the application for approval at their May 2017 Meeting.

Special Exception Application for a proposed green-house located at 358 Green Hill Drive, Anderson. The Citizens Advisory Committee and Land Use Board of Zoning Appeals will hear this request at their May 2017 Meeting.

]Residential Subdivision located on Reidville Road near Yale Lane/I-85. The developer is proposing eleven (11) lots. The Planning Commission will review application at their April 2017 Meeting.

1. SITE PLAN REVIEW:Ingles New Grocery Store located on Anderson Road and Cooper Lane (Second Review)

Pioneer Water WWTP Intake (Applying for a permit with FEMA/crossover county boundary line with Lake Hartwell in Oconee County)

Re-Wa WWTP located on the Saluda River (Applying for a permit with FEMA for encroachment with Greenville County and Map Change)

Dominion New Assisted Continuing Care Facility located on Hub Drive

New Commercial Restaurant with Drive-Thru located on Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson.

Slabtown Cabinets located at 6702 Old Greenville Highway, Liberty

Highway 81 Commercial Storage-located on Highway 81N adjacent to Sullivan’s King.

AutoZone located on Highway 153, Powdersville.

Highway 81 Flower Shop Expansion located at 10205 Highway 81 Piedmont.

Clemson Raceway Tower-Verizon Wireless located on Clemson Blvd. Anderson.

1. LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED:

Wright Elementary School Expansion located on Wright School Road, Belton.

1. GRADING PERMITS APPROVED:

Wright Elementary School Expansion located on Wright School Road, Belton.

Dollar General Retail Store located on Pelzer Highway.

1. SUBDIVISIONS:

Pennington Farms Subdivision

Covered Bridge at Jones Creek (PD) Planned Development-proposed new 150 lots. Application will require a major amendment/approval from County Council

] James Lake Phase II approved- Secured bond for $81,000

Sullivan’s Hill Subdivision (Evaluation Phase I paving has to be completed before approving Phase II development

Farms Subdivision.

Fleet Services

1. Have 2 vacancies: (1) Mechanic in our Light Duty shop and (1) Diesel Mechanic in our Medium/Heavy Duty shop.

2. Received a new trash compactor truck for Solid Waste this week.

3. To see a listing of vehicles and equipment being sold visit the Anderson County Website at www.andersoncountysc.org You can then click ‘Online Auction’ to view inventory and register.

Roads & Bridges

1. 11 vacancies: (2)-Sr. Equipment operators, (4)-CDL truck drivers, (4)-Equipment operators, (1)-Sr. Bridge Tech.

2. Bridge crew sealed bridge decks and wing walls on the following bridges: Lee Dobbins, McConnell Springs, and Fred Dobbins; cleaned Brown Road Bridge deck.

3. Sign crew and ditching crew worked routine work requests.

4. Mowing crew continued booming and trimming; one day spent repairing a damaged pasture fence that we hit by mistake.

5. Asphalt crew strip-patched another area on W.T. White Road and patched pot holes as needed.

6. 2016-2017 Pavement Marking Contract has been completed.

7. We received the approved stormwater permit for Walker Road Bridge Replacement Stormwater

1. The entrance to the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center off of Civic Center Boulevard will have a landscaped bed of grasses and shrubs installed soon. Collins Landscaping has been awarded the job.

2. The concrete foundations for the new pipe section were installed at the Broadway dam project this week.

3. A Consent Agreement was received this week from SCDHEC regarding the repairs to the dam. The county has 15 days to sign and return the agreement or schedule a meeting with them prior to March 31st to discuss the matter. The proposed agreement will go to County Council for approval.

4. The results of the surface water sampling related to the Plantation Pipeline spill were received from the lab. The samples were taken February 28th along with SCDHEC and Plantation Pipeline representatives. We are awaiting the results of SCDHEC and Plantation Pipeline’s samples. A report will be created when those are obtained..

5. Reviews were conducted for Magnolia Farms and Easley Highway Dollar General.

Solid Waste

1. We have 2 part time positions open (MEO II and Convenience Center Ambassador) and 2 full time positions open (Truck Driver and MEO II Landfill Operator).

2. “The Great Anderson County Cleanup” will be held on March 25, 2017 from 8am until noon. Staff continues contacting businesses, churches, schools and volunteer groups by phone and email to help with the cleanup. Staff has continued to deliver cleanup supplies such as safety vests, gloves and litter grabbers this week.

3. Discovered evidence of a former meth lab on George Albert Lake Rd. while in the process of picking up litter. The Sheriff’s Department was contacted to investigate.

4. Solid Waste’s Anderson Regional MRF is being nominated for employer of the year for the state by the Executive Director of Disabilities and Needs for the work and recycling efforts, we do for the county and the state.

5. Participated in the Annual Walk with the Docs in Honea Path. Recycling and litter prevention information was available for the residents. We also discussed the Great Anderson County Cleanup with those present.

Wastewater

1. Performed 5 residential sewer tap inspections this week: 2 in the Winding Stream subdivision and three in the Enclave at Airy Springs subdivision.

2. The Leeward Landing pump station refurbishment began this week. All the grubbing and tree removal has been completed and three manholes have been set. These manholes had to be set to bring the three lines discharging into the wet well into one manhole for by-pass pumping while the new pumps are being installed. Pumps are scheduled to be installed next week.

3. Contractors have successfully installed a dog house manhole to connect the new 8 inch gravity sewer from the River mill subdivision to the existing gravity sewer line near Highway 183.

4. Contractors are preparing to install the rest of phase 2 gravity sewer for The Oaks @ Shiloh subdivision. This sewer will serve 12 lots.

5. Met with engineer and developer at Hanna Crossing to discuss raising one of the new manholes to grade. The contractors have already performed deflection and air test on this sewer.

6. ROW crew cut the following: Powdersville near Hwy 153 and I-85 area, south bound force main from the pump station to Dalrymple Road, and in the Pheasant Ridge subdivision.