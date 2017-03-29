The Journal

The Williamston Police Department is warning local businesses that a number of counterfeit $100 bills have been passed in the area recently.

According to Captain Marsee, the Williamston Police Department and the Secret Service are working diligently to catch and prosecute offenders.

“As a deterrent we are working closely with the Secret Service to hand out flyers that can be hung in your business to let the would be criminals know you are checking bills and also that your business understands what to look for.”

Any local business owner who would like to have a copy of the flyer can stop by the Williamston Police Department to get one for their place of business.